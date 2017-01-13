Following a backlash from Michael Jackson’s family, Sky has decided not to air the episode of its upcoming comedy series ‘Urban Myths,’ which contains controversial footage starring Joseph Fiennes as the late pop star.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said: “We have taken the decision not to broadcast ‘Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon,’ a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts ‘Urban Myths’ series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family. We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

The episode in question centres on Michael Jackson taking a road trip from New York to Los Angeles with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando following the 9/11 terror attacks.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it,” Jackson’s daughter Paris tweeted earlier this week, “as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.”

Other episodes of the series, such as Cary Grant (played by Ben Chaplin) taking LSD with Dr. Timothy Leary (played by Aiden Gillen), are still set to air as normal.