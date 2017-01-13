Let’s be honest, no television show or film will ever be able to totally capture the drama and dedication the Navy SEALs bring to their missions. Having said that, the January 18-debuting Six does a pretty good job of putting you at the center of the action Stateside for America’s elite warriors as they and their families deal with the ups, downs and consequences of such a vocation.

Which means, as I say in my video review above, that for all the blood, bravery and bullets in Six, it is those battles and home fires that show something new in this History series created by William and David Broyles.

“Inspired” by real SEAL missions and with the opening episodes directed by Homeland alum Lesli Linka Glatter, Six starts off with a 2014 Afghanistan firefight, a suicide bomber and a very soulful Walton Goggins as troop leader. An assault on a girls school two years later in Nigeria finds the Justified alum now a burnt-out private security employee captured by Boko Harem and his somewhat divided band of brothers heading halfway around the world to rescue him, his corporate bosses, the girls and their teachers.

However, unlike the almost all-action Jason Momoa series Frontier that premieres on Netflix on January 20, Six has a deep shade of nuance on the home front. That added dimension comes from the performances of Brianne Davis as the wife of Barry Sloane’s torn-up Bear Graves, and My Name Is Earl alum Nadine Velazquez as the frustrated spouse of Buddha Ortiz, played by Narcos‘ Juan Pablo Raba. Velazquez is a woman who wants her man out of the service for his own safety and their family’s financial security.

You can see more of what I think of the series executive produced by Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein, David Glasser, Nicolas Chartier, Alfredo Barrios Jr, George W. Perkins, Bruce C. McKenna, Glatter and William Broyles in my video review, but remember it is the home fires that burn brightest here.

