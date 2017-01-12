EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Langford, the Aussie newcomer who is co-starring in Netflix’s upcoming YA series 13 Reasons Why, has just sealed the female lead in Simon Vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda. That’s the Fox 2000 coming-of-age pic based on Becky Albertelli’s debut novel, and we’re hearing production is getting underway in March in Atlanta. Nick Robinson will play Simon, and Logan Miller co-stars.

Greg Berlanti is attached to direct a script from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Fox 2000 acquired the package in 2015 soon after the novel was published, and Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner and New Leaf’s Pouya Shahbazian are producing.

Langford will play Leah, best friend to Simon, a 16-year-old not-so-openly-gay student. When an email written by Simon falls into the wrong hands, he is forced to find a way to step out of his comfort zone before he’s pushed out — in a way that won’t alienate his friends, compromise himself, or ruin a shot at happiness with the most confusing, adorable guy he hasn’t even met yet.

Langford is repped by WME, Silver Lining Entertainment and Independent Management in Australia.