There were a few scary moments on Showtime’s most-watched series Shameless last month before the dramedy was renewed for an eighth season. The pickup came after Shameless star Emmy Rossum closed a new deal with series producer Warner Bros TV after a tense standoff over salary.

The studio reportedly offered both Rossum and William H. Macy the same salary under so-called favored nations terms that assure financial parity. As an Oscar nominee with an extensive body of work, Macy had started off with a higher original quote, and Rossum, the series’ breakout star, was to catch up with him. She had been holding out for a salary higher than Macy’s, briefly putting the future of Shameless in limbo.

“To be clear, parity was justified in this case,” Showtime president David Nevins said at TCA today. “We were advocating for that from the beginning. It is great for her and great for us. Emmy has been a force on that show. Not just in front, but behind the cameras. She’ll continue to direct.”