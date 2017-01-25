Shirley MacLaine, who had been with ICM Partners for more than a decade, has left the agency to sign with CAA. The actress/author, one of the longest working actors in Hollywood, just had her latest movie premiere yesterday at the Sundance Film Festival: The Last Word, a comedy that also stars Amanda Seyfriend and was directed by Arlington Road helmer Mark Pellington. That one opens in theaters March 3.

The move to CAA from her longtime agent comes as a surprise, although Jack Gilardi who repped her for 15 years at ICM (now ICM Partners) took it in stride, telling Deadline, “She’s a great lady and a wonderful artist, and I wish her only the best. I love her.”

Creative Artists Agency

With a career that has spanned several decades and memorable performances in such classic films as Terms Of Endearment (for which she won an Best Actress Oscar), Being There, The Turning Point (Oscar nominated again) The Apartment (Oscar nominated yet again) and Ocean’s Eleven, among many other comedies like Postcards From The Edge alongside the late Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, MacLaine’s acting chops are highly regarded. She has earned a total of six Oscar nominations, an Emmy Award win (Gypsy In My Soul) and multiple noms; and seven Golden Globe wins and 19 nominations including the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement. She also was honored by AFI with its Life Achievement Award as well as France’s most prestigious cultural award, the Legion of Honor.

MacLaine is also the author of 10 international bestsellers including Out On A Limb, Dancing In The Light, Sage-ing While Age-ing and I’m All Over That: And Other Confessions.

She will continue to be repped by attorney Gerald M. Chizever at Loeb & Loeb.