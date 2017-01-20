If over the next four years you find yourself A) in New York City, and B) awake at 4 in the morning and desperate to comment on the slow-motion trainwreck unfolding in Washington, D.C., Shia LaBeouf has you covered. The actor-turned-performance artist today unveiled “He Will Not Divide Us”, a 24-hour live-streamed installation at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, set to run continuously over the next four years. Or, at least, for the full length of Donald Trump’s presidency, whatever that may be.

The installation consists of a wall emblazoned with “He will not divide us,” and a mounted camera streaming 24 hours a day, in front of which passersby are encouraged to stand and say those words. LaBeouf launched the project at 9 AM Eastern this morning and tweeted out a picture of Jaden Smith standing in front of the set-up shortly after.

NOW LIVE Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017

“Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish,” reads a statement on the project’s official site.

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

The first of what is likely to be an uncountable number of Trump protest pieces from entertainers and artists, it will be interesting to see what “He Will Not Divide Us” ends up recording over the coming years. To be honest, my first thought was of Google Earth camera cars that have frequently captured some of the funniest – intentionally or otherwise – and sometimes tragic scenes of humanity going about its business. Here’s hoping hilariousness doesn’t ultimately overshadow poignance in this instance.

See the feed at the official site.