Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New York early Thursday morning after he allegedly pushed a man outside of the site of his new permanent protest against new President Donald Trump.

The American Honey actor, who was nominated for a British Independent Film Award last month, has been appearing in a live video stream called “He Will Not Divide Us” since Trump’s inauguration last Friday. In the early hours of Thursday, a 25 year-old man reportedly walked in and said something that LaBeouf politically did not agree with.

According to a spokesperson at the New York Police Department, the actor then grabbed the scarf of the young man “causing a scratch to the man’s face” and then pushed him, which caused him to fall to the ground.

LaBeouf was arrested around 12.30amEST.

The actor and artist had been staging the anti-Trump art project with a live-stream filmed outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, and he and his two partners said it will be kept going for continuously for four years, throughout Trump’s presidency.

LaBeouf recently wrapped shooting Janus Metz Pedersen’s Borg/McEnroe, where he plays legendary tennis player John McEnroe.