After a near three-year wait (not including last year’s one-off The Abominable Bride special), Sherlock’s New Year’s Day return to PBS clocked 3.7 million viewers. That’s a slight slip from Season 3’s opening crowd of 4M which had set a franchise record – but way back in January of 2014. PBS, however, drew reporters’ attention to S4 opening’s 7% ratings gain compared to The Abominable Bride that aired on January 1, 2016.

That’s a departure from the ratings pattern in the UK, where 8.1M watched return of Benedict Dumberbatch for Season 4’s 90-minute starter, but The Six Thatchers, came in down a tick compared to both last January’s special as well as Season 3’s opener.

In this country, The Six Thatchers, also garnered more than 500,000 streams in its first two days – 118% higher than The Abominable Bride during the same time period in 2016. PBS boasted the broadcast was also the No. 3 most social program across Facebook and Twitter on Sunday, January 1, 2017, though that’s excluding sports and sports-related programming.

The three-episode Season 4 continues with The Lying Detective on Sunday, January 8 at 9 PM, and wraps with The Final Problem on Sunday, January 15 at 7 PM, leading into the series premiere of Victoria at 9 PM.

Sherlock is written and created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.