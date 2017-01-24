The finale of Sherlock’s 4th season hit a ratings low in UK overnights on January 15 with 5.9M viewers and a 27.2 share on BBC One. But, as expected, “The Final Problem” increased greatly with delayed-viewing included. Consolidated figures for the Benedict Cumberbatch/Martin Freeman-starrer came in a 9.1M viewers and a 33 share. That puts the full Season 4 at an average 10M viewers for a 34.8 share. The final episode nevertheless came in lower than its predecessors this season. Episode two, “The Lying Detective,” drew a consolidated 9.53M/ 33.6 and the premiere, “The Six Thatchers,” ended up with 11.3M/ 37.8. That program was the most watched show on any channel over the festive period in the UK. The full season has seen 7.78M requests on the BBC iPlayer. “The Final Problem” was leaked online in a Russian-language version ahead of airing and was found to be the result of a “non-malicious” break of “strict security protocols” at Russia’s Channel One which has the series locally.

Photo by REX/Shutterstock

The British Academy of Film and Television has hit back at UK tabloid The Sun after the Rupert Murdoch-owned paper published a report on Monday saying there was an “awkward behind-the-scenes stand-off” with BAFTA and its president Prince William in regards to Kate Middleton’s appearance at the event. The Sun accused BAFTA senior staff of thinking that the Duchess of Cambridge’s attendance at the BAFTA Film Awards on February 12 would “detract from the presence of stars.” In a statement sent to Deadline, BAFTA said: “For clarity – this is nonsense. As we confirmed last night it’s completely untrue that BAFTA has suggested that our President attend on his own. We would be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses any year that they are able to attend.”