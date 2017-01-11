Brit actress Sheridan Smith is set to star in new six-part drama series Clean Break for ITV. The drama, which is produced by Sister Pictures, focusses on an ordinary working class woman who is caught between two worlds – the everyday life of a devoted and loving mother and the darker, dangerous world of insider trading.

Smith plays office cleaner Sam, one of an invisible army of cleaners on a zero-hours contract who clean in the early hours. She struggles with an online gambling addition and is also in danger of losing custody of her two daughters and needs to get her life back on track. Sam soon realizes that she has access to lucrative Stock Market information which, if used correctly, could be the answer to all of her prayers.

Sister Pictures, the drama indie launched last year by former Kudos chief exec Jane Featherstone and co-producer of hit ITV show Broadchurch, produces Clean Break. Featherstone and Chris Fry exec produce the series, which is created by screenwriting newcomer Mark Marlow.

Lewis Arnold, who has directed episodes of Broadchurch, Humans and Spooks, is set to direct. He also developed the drama with Marlow.

Clean Break has been commissioned by ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill, who said: “I’m delighted to be commissioning Mark Marlow’s first drama. It’s such a wonderful script that finds real humour and joy in the human struggle to survive.”

Featherstone added: “It’s such a pleasure to be making a show for ITV about contemporary Britain with a strong and complicated female lead character.”

Smith is repped by Independent Talent Group in the UK.