Amazon Studios is signaling a move into limited/event series with the hire of a dedicated executive to oversee the area for the streaming service. Fox international TV veteran Sharon Tal Yguado will join Amazon Studios later this month as Head of Event Series.

In the newly created position, Tal Yguado will build a team focused on the development and production of big scope, big event genre series — hourlong science fiction, action, fantasy and horror series. The division will be separate from the comedy and drama series development department, run by Joe Lewis. Tal Yguado will report to Amazon Studios head Roy Price.

Tal Yguado has substantial genre experience, having most recently served as EVP Global Scripted Programming at Fox Networks Group and Head of Fox International Studios. In her 13 years at Fox, she oversaw the company’s global content strategy and supervised such projects for the Fox International Channels as AMC’s The Walking Dead and FX’s upcoming Marvel drama Legion, which FIC is distributing internationally, and Cinemax’s Outcast, which the company developed, produces and distributes internationally.