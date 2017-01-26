Amazon Studios is signaling a move into limited/event series with the hire of a dedicated executive to oversee the area for the streaming service. Fox international TV veteran Sharon Tal Ygaudo will join Amazon Studios later this month as Head of Event Series.

In the newly-created position, Tal Yguado will oversee the development and production of hourlong science fiction, action, fantasy and horror series. The division will be separate from the comedy and drama series development department, run by Joe Lewis. Tal Ygaudo will report to Amazon Studios head, Roy Price.

Tal Yguado most recently served as EVP of Global Scripted Programing at Fox Networks Group and Head of Fox International Studios. In her 13 years at Fox, Tal Yguado oversaw the company’s global content strategy and supervised such projects for the Fox International Channels as AMC’s The Walking Dead, which FIC is distributing internationally, and Cinemax’s Outcast, which the company developed, produces and distributes internationally.