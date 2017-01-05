EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Purser, who plays Barb Holland on Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, has landed the title role in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, a feature film from Black Label Media being called a modern retelling of the Cyrano de Bergerac story. She joins RJ Cyler in the cast.

Ian Samuels is directing a script from Lindsey Beer, who was part of Akiva Goldsman’s writers room for the Transformers franchise. Black Label’s Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill are producing.

X-Men: Apocalypse‘s Ben Hardy had been attached to the project but is no longer involved.

The movie centers on a case of mistaken identity that results in unexpected romance when the most popular girl in high school and the biggest loser must come together to win over their crushes. It’s a female-empowerment film that takes on bullying, confidence and identity in the digital age. Purser plays Sierra, a girl who has never really concerned herself with being cool or hot, but when she finds finds herself in a text-only relationship with her “crush,” she enlists the help of the queen mean girl in hopes of keeping the charade going as long as possible.

Also in the pipeline for Black Label is Horse Soldiers, a war tale starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Pena, and the firefighter pic Granite Mountain with Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, James Badge Dale, Jeff Bridges and Taylor Kitsch.

In addition to Stranger Things, which was renewed for a nine-episode second season back in August, Purser just wrapped Broad Green’s horror pic Wish Upon. She also filmed a role in the Melissa McCarthy starrer Life of the Party and recurs on the upcoming CW series Riverdale.

She is repped by Link Entertainment, People Store in Atlanta and Jackoway Tyerman.