Game Of Thrones and Humans actor Will Tudor has landed the role of Sebastian in Freeform’s original series Shadowhunters. Tudor’s character will debut as a recurring guest star in the second half of the season two, which will air later this year.

Based on Cassandra Clare’s YA novel series The Mortal Instruments, the TV adaptation stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, who finds out on her 18th birthday that she is not who she thinks she is but rather comes from a long line of Shadowhunters, human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons

Sebastian, described as charming, brilliant and highly educated Shadowhunter with unrivaled fighting abilities, finds his way to the New York Institute after befriending one of the show’s main characters.

Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Michael Reisz, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer.

New episodes of the series air Mondays on Freeform.

Tudor took to the show’s Twitter page to expressed his excitement about the casting.