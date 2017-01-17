The ongoing, seemingly never-ending feud between President-elect Donald Trump and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis not surprisingly dominated late-night Monday.

Late Night host Seth Meyers doubled down on Trump and his Twitter attacks on Lewis, after Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election, during Meyer’s signature “A Closer Look” segment:

“If you’re wondering whether it’s racist to assume Lewis’ district is ‘crime-infested and falling apart’ just because he’s black, the answer is a hard yes,” Meyers said, referring to Trump’s tweet referencing Lewis’ 5th district in Georgia, which includes part of the Atlanta metro area.

“Of course, as usual, Trump isn’t even being consistent,” Meyers added. “He felt a little differently about Lewis’ district, which includes most of Atlanta, back in 2006 when he wanted to build a high-rise there, saying: ‘It’s a great location in a great city. I’ve loved Atlanta for years.’ I guess I’m not surprised; Trump changes positions more often than a porn star with a bad back.” (Watch the clip above.)

Meanwhile, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah did not hold back on his criticism of Trump:

“You’re calling a civil rights hero who marched in Selma with Martin Luther King Jr. ‘all talk, no action’?” Noah asked. “Saying John Lewis isn’t a ‘man of action’ is like me saying Donald Trump is all tax returns, no tweets.” (Watch that clip below.)

Trump isn’t giving up the fight, lashing out again against Lewis this morning in his latest Twitter tirade:

John Lewis said about my inauguration, "It will be the first one that I've missed." WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

See the Trevor Noah video clip below and Seth Meyers’ clip above.