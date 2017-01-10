Secrets & Lies, ABC’s anthology murder mystery, launched in March 2015. It showed enough promise, hitting its stride towards the end and delivering series highs with the finale, to earn a second-season renewal. But the second season was left off the network’s midseason 2016 schedule. When Channing Dungey took over the entertainment president job in early 2016, she opted to hold Season 2 until the fall for a proper launch. The long wait may have hurt the series, whose ratings went down, making a third season a very long shot at best.

“I love Secrets & Lies, but I think it’s probably less likely (for the show to come back),” Dungey told Deadline at TCA. “The bummer for me is, I actually held it for the fall. When I stepped into this role and saw the creative, I actually thought it was really strong and I said, we should hold it til the fall and give it the best opportunity. I wish that it had been last year in the season. It was off the air for too long to have held its audience.”

ABC/Richard Cartwright

As for Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy, the medical drama, now in its 13th season, continues to defy its age, ranking as ABC’s highest-rated series. How long can Grey’s go, and is an endgame for the venerable series in sight?

“I don’t want to think about endgame for Grey’s,” Dungey said. “We are doing better in Season 13 than we have done in awhile, and I feel that the show creatively is firing on all cylinders. As long as the fans remain engaged, ratings are good and Shonda creatively is excited about it, let’s keep going.”