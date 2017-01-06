EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Renner and Don Handfield’s are producing their first animated film through their banner The Combine with Straight Up Films and Cinesite. I.F. (Imaginary Friend) is inspired by the song Imaginary Friend by two-time Grammy Nominated kid hop artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo from his album Perfect Quirk. Development and pre-production will begin this year with some stellar talent aboard. First off, The Combine produced John Lee Hancock’s Michael Keaton starrer The Founder which hits theaters across the country on January 20.

Dave Rosenbaum, Cinesite’s chief creative officer and head of Cinesite’s new animation studios in Montreal, will oversee development and production. Rosenbaum was one of the original employees of Illumination Entertainment and was involved in their hits Despicable Me, Minions and Golden Globe nominated Sing. Shane Morris (who got a story by credit for Frozen) is writing the script.

Marisa Polvino and Kate Cohen will finance and produce the project through their Straight Up Films banner along with Nick Sarkisov. Kelly Woyan and Philip G. Flores will also produce for Combine.

“As parents we have always wanted to make an animated film that our kids could watch and find relatable. We are excited to embark on this journey with Straight Up Films and the incredible creative team of Secret Agent 23 Skidoo and writer Shane Morris. We also couldn’t have asked for a better partner in Dave Rosenbaum and the team at Cinesite,” Renner and Handfield said in a joint statement when making the announcement.

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo’s latest album Infinity Plus One was recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Children’s Album.