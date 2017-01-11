Last season, Fox gave horror comedy Scream Queens a second-season renewal at the January TCA. There was no Scream Queens renewal news at Fox’s TCA session today. When asked about the Season 3 prospects for the show, whose numbers fell in Season 2, entertainment president David Madden acknowledged the show’s soft linear ratings, stressing its solid multi-platform performance and the fact it reaches the elusive young audience as factors that will play into the renewal decision.

FOX

It’s also early to talk about the future of Sleepy Hollow, which quietly launched its fourth season this past Friday. “Bringing a show out on Friday night is tough,” Fox chairman Gary Newman said. “We love the show, we think the storytelling has always been incredibly inventive, Art Ichabod is fantastic.”

Newman referenced the controversial exit of female lead Nicole Beharie at the end of last season; her character was killed off. “We lost one of the core characters this year which required a real reset and it isn’t unexpected that some of the audience would have peeled off. But our hope is that with a really compelling storyline that they pitched to us that may bring people back to it. With a Friday night show, we expect a greater amount of delayed viewing than what you get on other nights of the week, and we thought there was an opportunity for word of mouth to build that show and over the course of the season to see delayed viewing bring that number up.”

NBC

Newman, along with Dana Walden, oversee both Fox and sibling studio 20th Century Fox TV, which produces NBC’s breakout new drama This Is Us, from creator Dan Fogelman.

“I think the main programming lesson from This Is Us is: let your writers tell a personal story. Dan has crafted a personal show that is very emotional. We made a commitment at our studio to writers to give them every chance to succeed.”