A week before the season 6 premiere of Scandal, ABC has launched a six-part digital series spinoff Scandal: Gladiator Wanted, produced by Shondaland and ABC Studios.

Scandal series regular Darby Stanchfield makes her directorial debut with the series, which stars Scandal cast members Guillermo Diaz, Katie Lowes, Cornelius Smith Jr. and George Newbern.

In the series, written by Juan Carlos Fernandez, Huck (Diaz), Quinn (Lowes) and Marcus (Smith) are tasked with finding an intern for Olivia Pope & Associates, but as Scandal fans know, the ins and out of gladiating are not for the faint of heart. An intern at O.P.A. has to be comfortable with not always playing by the rules. Do their candidates have what it takes to become gladiators in suits? Or will things take a scandalous turn? The series is live now on ABC.com and the ABC app.

Scandal returns Thursday, January 26 at 9 PM on ABC.

Check out the trailer for Scandal: Gladiator Wanted above.