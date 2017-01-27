SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s episode of Scandal.

Season six of ABC’s Scandal returned tonight and picked up right where we left off from last. Season five ended with Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) securing the a spot in the general election race up against Pennsylvania Governor Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira).

The season opened on Election Day, where Mellie and campaign manager Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) are awaiting the results of what seems to be a favored win for the Republican nominee.

However, in what is described as “one of the greatest setbacks in political history,” it was revealed that Varges, dubbed as “the comeback King,” had won the election, thus becoming the 45th President of the United States. But, in a Shonda Rhimes-esque turn of events, President-elect Varges is fatally shot three times at the podium before he was able to give his acceptance.

The Scandal-world elections comes six days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which delayed the show’s return for one week. This season was was shorten and pushed from fall to midseason to accommodate star Kerry Washington’s second pregnancy.