EXCLUSIVE: In yet another instance in which F. Scott Fitzgerald is proved decidedly wrong, enter the members of the 70s rock band Gunhill Road. Best known for their 1973 single “Back When My Hair Was Short,” they were a sought after live act who opened for some of the biggest acts of the era, including George Carlin, Carly Simon, Lily Tomlin, Kris Kristofferson, Cheech & Chong, Robert Klein, Jim Croce, and Bette Midler among others. The group ceased activity in 1976 and went their separate ways, but following a partial reunion in 2011, they began to explore a full reunion, and in 2014 returned to the club Bitter End where they got their start more than 40 years earlier, to a sold out, overflow crowd.

The entire performance was captured by a film crew and has been developed into the documentary Every 40 Years. Directed and produced by Eric Goldrich & Ben Friedberg, the film is about second chances, and taking the risk to chase your dreams one more time. Along with interviews with the band, Every 40 years also features interviews with luminaries like Kenny Rodgers, Fred Willard, Paul Colby, Steve Goldrich, Glenn Leopold, Gil Roman, and Paul Reisch and more. It has its world premiere during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and you can watch an exclusive trailer for the pic above.

SBIFF Screenings:

Monday, February 6th at 5:20pm at Metro 2 (World Premiere)

Tuesday, February 7th at 8:00am at Metro 1