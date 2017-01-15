Felicity Jones, the star of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and guest host of last night’s Saturday Night Live, got some monologue guidance from Tina Fey, done up like a white-scarfed Leia hologram. (“Are you a Star Wars princess?” Jones asked. “No, I bought this at Eileen Fisher – they have amazing deals after the holidays,” said Fey.)

Though Kenan Thompson dropped by in Saw Gerrera drag, the topic was less Star Wars than SNL, with veteran Fey offering show advice to newbie Jones. Asked whether SNL gets reviewed by critics, Fey responded, “Yes, way too much. Also, no matter how it goes, the President of the United States will say that it’s sad and overrated. Yeah, the President! It’s fine, no one cares.”

(If the president-elect was, in fact, watching, he didn’t let on: No SNL-bashing tweets as of Sunday morning.)

Also, warned Fey, the guest host usually isn’t the funny one. “If Leslie Jones suddenly appears at the end of a sketch acting vaguely horny and angry at everybody, it means the writers couldn’t think of an ending.”

Enter, more or less on cue, Leslie Jones.

The routine was fine as SNL monologues go, which is more than can be said for the generally likable Pete Davidson’s new Weekend Update bit called First Impressions, in which the young comic – whose teleprompter skills haven’t advanced one iota since he joined the cast in 2014 – offered his fresh (well…) takes on Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

Example: Noting that Ben Carson has been nominated for secretary of Housing and Urban Development because he “lived in the projects as a child,” Davidson suggested, “If you are an expert on wherever you were born, does that mean I can be secretary of the Honda Civic?” Maybe the joke would have been funnier if he’d said “conceived” instead of “born.” Or not. Even on second thought, First Impressions didn’t make much of one.

Take a look: