Politics was absent from two of the better Saturday Night Live skits last night, unless we’re including sexual politics. The first, titled “Beard Hunk,” is a take-down of The Bachelor, with one vacuous female hopeful after another (“sorry, can I steal him for a sec?”) flirting for the attention of the equally vacant, no-prize dude of the title (Beck Bennett, with sculpted facial hair).

“I have a twin sister and this is really hard to tell you,” says one bachelorette played by guest host Felicity Jones, “but she’s really sick…of the way I treat her.”

“I have a daughter,” says Aidy Bryant’s clueless nitwit. “She’s three and she’s my best friend in the whole world. I think she’s at, like, a neighbor’s or something.”

Nothing fazes the bearded dullard until the last confession. Jones, taking her place next to the bachelor, says, “I didn’t bring a bikini. I only have a one-piece.”

“I’ll walk you out,” says Beard Hunk.

Last night’s SNL had a much better go on similar terrain in a digital short starring Beck as Prince Charming and Jones as his cursed Princess. Like any Disney hero, the Prince is unfazed by most bad magic, until he learns that his beloved’s curse is a 15 pound weight gain. Some people think I look better with it, pleads the Princess. “Your friends? Girls?” mumbles an unconvinced and suddenly distant Prince. Kate McKinnon has a cameo as a Maleficent-type witch, and does her stitch-perfect costume proud. The digital short, easily the best bit of the night, carefully shot and well-acted, hadn’t been posted by NBC as of Sunday morning.

Another fine SNL digital short, called “Shondra & Malik” (Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson), was further evidence that this season’s non-live bits, from “Melania’s Moments” to the quirky “Wells For Boys,” are usually at least a notch better than the on-stage stuff.

In the shot-on-location Shondra & Malik, Jones and Thompson play inner-city drug dealers squaring off over turf. “Don’t let me catch you on this block again,” says Malik, only to have his grand exit stalled by an uncooperative car. Soon, the two enemies are checking under the hood, working on the engine just like the friendliest of neighbors. Car starts and they’re back to threats, stalls and they’re buddies. Repeat until an easy-way-out ending brings this oddly sweet little routine to a should-have-been-better ending.

