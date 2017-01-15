Saturday Night Live came back from a month-long holiday break last night with an episode hosted by Rogue One star Felicity Jones and musical guest Sturgill Simpson, which posted season lows for the venerable sketch program — a 4.3 overnight rating in the metered market households and a 2.0 among adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.

The hiatus broke off the ratings momentum the program built with the last two shows in December (4.8 HH, 2.3 18-49 for host John Cena on Dec. 10; 4.9, 2.4 for host Casey Affleck on Dec.17). Last night’s show, which featured a barrage of Donald Trump jokes heading into his inauguration, slipped below the previous season low ratings marks logged by the Dec. 3 episode hosted by Emma Stone (4.4, 2.1).

SNL adds significant viewership via time-shifting, with originals so far this season growing by +58% in 18-49 and +3.280 million viewers (+44%) from Live+same day to Live+7.