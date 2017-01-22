Viewers clearly were seeking out Saturday Night Live take’s on President Donald Trump’s inauguration, lifting the late-night sketch comedy program’s ratings to its highest levels since the episode that followed the Nov. 8 Presidential elections.

There was some confusion, with Alec Baldwin quoted earlier this week that he would reprise his Trump last night, but I hear he was not supposed to be on the show as SNL, just like it did with the first show after the November elections, opted not to feature the new President as played by Baldwin. Last night’s episode, which did open with inauguration-themed skit, drew a 5.1 Live+same day rating in the metered market households and a 2.5 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

Hosted by Aziz Ansari with musical guest Big Sean, the show posted the highest SNL overnights since the Nov. 12 telecast hosted Dave Chappelle and musical guest A Tribe Called Quest (6.2 HH rating, 3.9 in 18-49). Last night’s episode topped SNL‘s 10 most recent outings, rebounding from the season lows hit by last week’s original hosted by Rogue One star Felicity Jones (4.3, 2.0).

Versus the same point last season, SNL originals are up +27% in 18-49 nationally (3.55 vs. 2.79) and +2.317 million persons or +27% in total viewers (10.805 million vs. 8.488 million).