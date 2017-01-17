Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for Santa Clarita Diet, its new dark comedy series starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way. (Hint: she eats people). Skylar Gisondo also stars as Eric Bemis.

Showrunner Victor Fresco, Barrymore, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell are executive producers on the series. Nancy Juvonen is a producer.

Santa Clarita Diet launches globally on Netflix on February 3.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.