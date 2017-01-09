We’re getting the first quick look at Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix’s new original comedy series starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. The promo was dropped tonight during the Golden Globe Awards, where Barrymore was a presenter.

“It’s not just another bloody diet. Try the #SantaClaritaDiet and get the body you’ve always desired!,” says Barrymore in the promo.

It’s not just another bloody diet. Try the #SantaClaritaDiet and get the body you’ve always desired! https://t.co/XTmES4LDQV pic.twitter.com/sJ2h7rw6HM — Santa Clarita Diet (@SCDiet) January 9, 2017

Olyphant and Barrymore star as husband and wife realtors Joel and Sheila in the dark comedy. They’re leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way. Skyler Gisondo also stars.

Barrymore and Olyphant executive produce with showrunner Victor Fresco, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell. Nancy Juvonen is a producer. Santa Clarita Diet is a Netflix production.