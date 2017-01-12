The 2017 Santa Barbara International Film Festival has its program. The 32nd annual event, which runs February 1-11 in the coastal California burg, will open with the world premiere of director Phillip Baribeau’s Charged, a documentary about chef Eduardo Garcia, who lost a hand among other injuries after being shocked by 2,400 volts.

The festival will offer films from more than 50 countries, including 51 world premieres and 64 U.S. premieres, along with tributes with the year’s top talent, panel discussions and free community education and outreach programs. Among those set for awards at SBIFF are Jeff Bridges, Denzel Washington, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Casey Affleck, Isabelle Huppert and Michelle Williams.

The closing night film was announced in October as Lone Scherfig’s period dramedy Their Finest. Check out the full lineup of films, galas, honors, panels and programs here.