In an era in which “feminist” now means anything, Donald Trump’s “omnipresent spokes-cobra’ Kellyanne Conway is the greatest feminist if all time, Samantha Bee announced.

As the first woman to run and win a presidential campaign in this country’s history, “She is f*cking amazing at her job and deserves credit,” Bee said, launching her look at Conway’s career over the years. Trump’s final campaign manager in December was named Counselor to the President in the Trump administration.

“Why the hell is he president instead of her?” Bee concluded. “Kellyanne is the soulless Machiavellian despot America deserves, not this undisciplined hobbit-handed Omni shambles. Lean in, bitch! You’re the one with super powers! You changed history, and also possibly ended it.”