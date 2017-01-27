Roadside Attractions and FilmNation Entertainment have acquired North American rights to Miguel Arteta’s Beatriz at Dinner. Mike White wrote it, and Salma Hayek stars with John Lithgow.

An immigrant from a poor town in Mexico, Hayek’s Beatriz has drawn on her innate kindness to build a career as a health practitioner. Doug Strutt (Lithgow) is a cutthroat, self-satisfied billionaire. When these two opposites meet at a dinner party, their worlds collide and neither will be the same. Roadside Attractions and FilmNation also acquired distribution rights for the film in Australia and New Zealand.

WME/CAA/UTA negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.

The pic premiered January 23 at Eccles.

