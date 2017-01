The 2017 SAG Awards are under way, and Deadline will be updating the winners list live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Hardware will be handed out in 13 categories spanning film and television. SAG-AFTRA earlier today released the winners of the Stunt Ensemble awards for movies and TV: the beattle-heavy Hacksaw Ridge and Game of Thrones.

Here is the list of winners so far at the 23rd annual SAG Awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BRYAN CRANSTON / President Lyndon B. Johnson – “ALL THE WAY” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

SARAH PAULSON / Marcia Clark – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan – “MOONLIGHT” (A24)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson – “FENCES” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren

ALAN AISENBERG / Baxter “Gerber” Bayley

DANIELLE BROOKS / Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson

BLAIR BROWN / Judy King

JACKIE CRUZ / Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales

LEA DeLARIA / Big Boo

BETH DOVER / Linda Ferguson

KIMIKO GLENN / Brook Soso

ANNIE GOLDEN / Norma Romano

LAURA GOMEZ / Blanca Flores

DIANE GUERRERO / Maritza Ramos

MICHAEL J. HARNEY / Sam Healy

BRAD WILLIAM HENKE / Desi Piscatella

VICKY JEUDY / Janae Watson

JULIE LAKE / Angie Rice

SELENIS LEYVA / Gloria Mendoza

NATASHA LYONNE / Nicky Nichols

TARYN MANNING / Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett

JAMES McMENAMIN / Charlie “Donuts” Coates

ADRIENNE C. MOORE / Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes

KATE MULGREW / Galina “Red” Reznikov

EMMA MYLES / Leanne Taylor

MATT PETERS / Joel Luschek

LORI PETTY / Lolly Whitehill

JESSICA PIMENTEL / Maria Ruiz

DASCHA POLANCO / Dayanara “Daya” Diaz

LAURA PREPON / Alex Vause

JOLENE PURDY / Stephanie Hapakuka

ELIZABETH RODRIGUEZ / Aleida Diaz

NICK SANDOW / Joe Caputo

ABIGAIL SAVAGE / Gina Murphy

TAYLOR SCHILLING / Piper Chapman

CONSTANCE SHULMAN / Erica “Yoga” Jones

DALE SOULES / Frieda Berlin

YAEL STONE / Lorna Morello

LIN TUCCI / Anita DeMarco

SAMIRA WILEY / Poussey Washington

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / President Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“HACKSAW RIDGE” (Lionsgate)

Lee Adamson

Jade Amantea

Cameron Ambridge

Yoshinao Aonuma

Yasushi Asaya

Keir Beck

Cory Beeston

Andrea Bertchold

Damien Bryson

Sean Button

Marky Lee Campbell

Glenn Chow

John Costelloe

Darvin Dela Cruz

Mark Duncan

Kim Fardy

Toby Fuller

Kyle Gardiner

Aiden Gillett

Caleb Guinery

Luke Ha

Nigel Harbach

Shinji Ikefuji

Yukata Izumihara

Nathan Kannegiesser

Beau Karolos

Jack Kingsley

Re-Jie Kwok

Nathan Lawson

Jace Lee

Blake Linsdell

Kenny Low

Codie Mackie

Lance Masa

Michael Matthews

Andy Minh Trieu

Chris Mitchell

Tomoki Miyamoto

Stephen Murdoch

Simon Murrell

Philip Partridge

Paul Pedersen

Mic Rogers

Andrew Stehlin

Ryan Tarran

Josh Tieu

Ben Toyer

Nick Turello

Karl Van Mooresel

Lachlan Ward

Mark Wickham

Jono Wong

Tim Wong

Casey Wright

Masa Yamaguchi

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)

Boian Anev

Kristina Baskett

Rachelle Beinart

Richard Bradshaw

Michael Byrch

Nick Chopping

Christopher Cox

Jake Cox

David Cronnelly

Matt Crook

Levan Doran

Bradley Farmer

Vladimir Furdik

Richard Hansen

Rob Hayns

Paul Howell

Rowley Irlam

Erol Ismail

Milen Kaleychev

Leigh Maddern

Jonathan McBride

Leona McCarron

Kim McGarrity

Richard Mead

Casey Michaels

Sian Milne

David Newton

Jason Otelle

Radoslav Parvanov

Ian Pead

Rashid Phoenix

Andy Pilgrim

Marc Redmond

Paul Shapcott

Jonny Stockwell

Ryan Stuart

Edward Upcott

Leo Woodruff