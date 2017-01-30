Sarah Paulson tonight was feted for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, for her work in The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. She ended her acceptance speech with an unusual plea by way of joining the chorus of outrage over President Donald Trump’s U.S. entry ban.

“I would like to make plea for everyone, if they can, any money they have to spare please donate to the ACLU to protect the rights and liberties of people across this country.”

On Saturday, a federal judge tonight granted the American Civil Liberties Union’s request for a nationwide temporary injunction that blocks the deportation of all people stranded in airports around the country, under President Trump’s new ban. The ACLU and other legal organizations filed a lawsuit on behalf of travelers subject to the ban.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Paulson told SAG Award viewers tonight, “is a vital organization that relies entirely on our support. So please if you can.”