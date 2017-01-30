Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali, accepting his SAG Award for best male actor in a supporting role, said he learned while working on the movie is what happens “when we persecute people.”

“They fold into themselves,” he said. “I hope we do a better job of that.”

There are, he said, “two ways of seeing” people – the opportunity to see the texture of that person, the characteristics that make them unique, and then there’s the opportunity to go to war about it – to say that person is different from me. And I don’t like you. So let’s battle.”

“My mother is an ordained minister. I’m a Muslim..She did not do back flips when I called to tell her I converted, 17 years ago. But, I tell you now, we put things to the side. And I am able to see her; she is able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown.”

The other “stuff,” he said, “is minutias; it is not that important.”