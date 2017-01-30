“Whether Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight’s SAG Awards, I look out on the million or probably million and a half people in this room, and I say this award is legitimate and I won!” Julia Louis-Dreyfus began, as the Veep star picked up her SAG Award for Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

“I’m the winner! The winner is me! Landslide!” she continued to mock Donald Trump’s popular-vote-loss obsession, in the night’s first acceptance speech, setting the tone for those to come.

“I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and i am an American patriot and I love this country and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. and this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American. So I say to yo uthis: our sister guild the WGA made a statement today that I would like to read because I am in complete agreement with it:

Our guilds are unions of storytellers who have always welcomed those from the nations and varying beliefs who wish to share their creativity with America. We are grateful for them. We stand with them. And we will fight for them.

Thank you very much. Thank you.”