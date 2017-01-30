Tonight’s Screen Actors Guild Awards wasted zero time before the Donald Trump trashing began.

“Good Evening good evening fellow SAG-AFTRA members and everyone at home – and everyone in airports that belong in My America!” host Ashton Kutcher began at the top of the ceremony, to wild applause from the crowd in the room. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are and we love you and we welcome you!”

But even before Kutcher took the stage, an opening montage of actors opened with Scandal’s Kerry Washington weighing in:

“A lot of people are saying right now that actors shouldn’t express their opinions when it comes to politics. But the truth is, actors are activists no matter what, because we embody the worth and humanity of all people.”