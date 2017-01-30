Bryan Cranston tonight took the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, for playing President Lyndon B. Johnson in HBO’s All the Way.



“I’m often asked how would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump,” Cranston said on stage. “And I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success.

“And he would also whisper in his ear something he said often, as a form of encouragement and cautionary tale: ‘Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us got to eat’.”