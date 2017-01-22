The national board of SAG-AFTRA has overwhelmingly approved the union’s package of proposals for its upcoming negotiations for a new film and TV contract. No date has been set for the negotiations, but the Writers Guild typically follows the Directors Guild, which recently concluded its talks for a new contract.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris called it a “meaningful package of proposals”, and updated the board, meeting in plenary session on Saturday, on the guild’s other key labor issue – its ongoing strike against selected video game companies. The union, she said, will hold a rally outside one of the struck companies on Feb. 2.

She also detailed her recent trip to Washington, D.C., where she attended an AFL-CIO reception for incoming freshmen members of Congress and met with lawmakers from both parties on Capitol Hill.

David White, the guild’s national executive director, updated the board on operational matters and noted that several digital initiatives have been launched, including an online agency portal that allows agents to submit materials through the union’s website. A portal for casting directors will soon be rolled out, as well, he said. He also noted that cyber security remained a top priority of the union’s IT department.

“The terrific work of our IT department means that the union can continue to harness technology to be more responsive to our membership,” he said. “This will enable us to be more nimble as we head into a crucial negotiation and the upcoming national convention.”

Jane Austin, the guild’s secretary-treasurer, and Arianna Ozzanto, the guild’s CFO, reported that second quarter results are tracking ahead of planned revenue with expenses tracking closely to budget.

The board, meanwhile, approved a finance committee recommendation to hold initiation fees at the current rate of $3,000. An automatic increase will hike minimum dues from the current $206 to $210.12, effective May 1.