FX has slotted premiere dates for Ryan Murphy’s anticipated limited series Feud: Bette and Joan, drama series The Americans, which moves to Tuesdays for Season 5, and the eighth season of animated comedy series Archer at its new home on FX sister network FXX.

The first installment of Feud: Bette and Joan will premiere on Sunday, March 5 at 10 PM on FX. The limited series starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively, tells the story of their legendary rivalry during their collaboration on the Oscar-nominated thriller What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? Ryan Murphy serves as Executive Producer along with Executive Producers Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Dede Gardner and Brad Pitt of Plan B Entertainment. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

The fifth and penultimate season of Emmy-nominated drama series The Americans moves to a new Tuesday night slot from Wednesdays, premiering March 7 at 10 PM on FX and Emmy-winning series Archer premieres Wednesday, April 5 at 10 PM on FXX, its first season on FX’s sister network.

Starring Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, The Americans was created by Joe Weisberg who, along with Joel Fields, serves as an Executive Producer and Writer. Graham Yost, Chris Long and Stephen Schiff are also Executive Producers, along with Amblin Television heads Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, and Joshua Brand is Consulting Producer. The Americans is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson. The show is produced by FX Productions.