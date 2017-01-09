Ryan Gosling gave a touching tribute to his family tonight while accepting the the Golden Globe for Best Actor, musical or comedy, for his portrayal of a frustrated, idealistic Jaz musician in La La Land. The win, the third for La La Land tonight, was followed up with a win for director Damien Chazelle in the screenplay category, setting the musical revival up, potentially, as the night’s biggest film category winner.

In his acceptance speech, Gosling shared the win with the La La team, in particular director Chazelle, and co-star Emma Stone, saying “this is for all of us.” But the majority of his acceptance speech was devoted to his family. Gosling paid tribute at length to his partner, Eva Mendes, for taking care of their kids and keeping their family together while he was away working on the film, followed by shouting out to his daughters. He then dedicated his award to the memory of Mendes’ brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, who recently died from cancer.