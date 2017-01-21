Deadline continues its full-court press at the Sundance Film Festival with the second in its Sundance Series panels, today featuring the U.S. Dramatic Competition film Roxanne Roxanne. Michael Larnell wrote and directed the pic about Roxanne Shanté, one of the pioneers of New York’s hip-hop scene who by age 14 was hustling the streets to provide for her family.

Shanté herself joins Larnell, star Chanté Adams and Deadline senior editor Dominic Patten along with producers Nina Yang Bongiovi and Mimi Valdes to discuss the film, which premieres Sunday afternoon at the Library Center Theatre in Park City.

Check out the live stream above that begins at 11 AM PT from our Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge on Main Street.