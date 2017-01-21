Route One Entertainment has promoted Sophia Dilley to Vice President of Production and Development. Dilley joined the company in 2010 and was previously the Director of Production and Development.

In the announcement made exclusively to Deadline, Route One said Dilley serves as a Co-Producer on titles including Tallulah with Ellen Page and Allison Janney, and the upcoming Sundance 2017 selections Colossal, starring Anne Hathaway, and world premiere Landline starring Jenny Slate.

Reporting to CEO Russell Levine, Dilley will continue to find and develop projects for Route One. She will also serve as a Co-Producer on the upcoming Palmer, currently in development from the 2016 Black List Script written by Cheryl Guerriero.

“Sophia is an integral and important member of our team who has helped to expand our company as we produce quality projects that we love,” stated Levine. “Her outstanding eye for talent and her ability to create lasting connections positively impact our company and highlight what a pleasure she is to work with.”

“It’s great to work at a company that shares the same passion and taste as my own,” said Dilley. “I am excited to continue to develop and produce new projects under the Route One name.”