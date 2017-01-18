Graceland alum Manny Montana is set to recur on Fox drama series Rosewood. The Miami-set medical procedural follows top private pathologist Dr. Beaumont Rosewood Jr. (Morris Chestnut) and tough-as-nails Detective Annalise Villa (Jaina Lee Ortiz) as they investigate East Miami PD’s most challenging cases. Montana will play Marcos Villa, brother of Detective Annalise Villa (Ortiz) who just finished his third tour in the Army. He’s recently returned to Miami but we have yet to find out exactly why he’s there. Montana, who’s currently a series regular on ABC’s legal drama Conviction, is repped by Innovative Artists and Trademark Talent.

Canadian actress Jocelyn Hudon (Pixels) has landed a multi-episode arc on the final season of FX’s vampire thriller The Strain. Hudon plays Abby, a young woman in a perilous circumstance, who has to use all of her skills to try and survive in an upended world. The Strain has the very survival of humanity at stake, with New York City as a battleground. Written off by the federal government, the citizens are on their own in the ultimate showdown between humans and strigoi. Known for her roles in Adam Sandler’s Pixels and SyFy’s Lost Girl, Hudon will soon be seen in CBC’s 21 Thunder and the Hallmark original movie Love Locks. She’s repped by Ambition and More/Medavoy Management.