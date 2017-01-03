Plenty of people spent part of their holiday Monday watching the season’s wildest bowl game. ESPN said today that its coverage of the Rose Bowl from Pasadena — which saw USC erase a two-touchdown fourth-quarter deficit to edge Penn State, 52-49, on a last-second field goal — was up double digits from the 2016 game.

The Granddaddy of Them All drew a 9.4 overnight rating for the Worldwide Leader, up 19% over last year’s game, in which Stanford clobbered Iowa and was played on the traditional New Year’s Day. Monday’s game peaked at a 12.4 overnight during the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, which included No. 9 USC’s game-tying TD and winning field goal (9:15-9:30 PM ET).

It was the first Rose Bowl for the No. 5-ranked Nittany Lions since the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke broke at Penn State, and the Philadelphia market set an ESPN bowl-game record with a 16.7 overnight rating. It was both teams’ first trip to the Rose Bowl since 2009, when the Trojans beat Penn State, 38-24. Los Angeles posted a 14.9 overnight, and Pittsburgh a 17.0 overnight, the second-highest local market rating for a bowl game on ESPN for both cities.