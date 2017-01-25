“You ever wonder why a magic wand has a star at the end of it? Because it can make things disappear.” So begins a teaser for the fourth season of Audience Network’s drama series Rogue ahead of its March 22 return. In it, we get the first look at Neal McDonough’s character Casey Oaks, who joins the cast in a recurring role.

Created by Matthew Parkhill, Rogue was DirecTV/Audience’s first homegrown original drama series. In the fourth season, the show will move back to San Francisco as characters seek revenge and redemption. During his quest to slay his past ghosts, Ethan Kelly (Hauser) falls into a hellish labyrinth of criminality and betrayal by the police. Meanwhile, Mia Rochlan (Greene) seeks revenge and will stop at nothing to make Ethan pay for double-crossing her. As previously announced, Meaghan Rath also joins the cast this season as San Francisco police detective Clea Annou.

Rogue is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) in association with DirecTV. Series creator and showrunner Parkhill, John Morayniss of eOne, Nick Hamm and Michael Rosenberg are executive producers. eOne handles worldwide rights.

Check out the clip above.