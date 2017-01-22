Refresh for latest…: Coming off of a record 2016, Disney has something more to crow about in the early days of this new year. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s rag-tag band of rebels zoomed across the $1B threshold at the global box office on Saturday, while Moana navigated past the $500M mark.

In the case of Rogue One, Saturday was the 39th day of release for the Gareth Edwards-helmed spinoff. Rogue now becomes the lucky 13th Disney film to reach the $1B milestone and the 3rd Star Wars picture ever to do so. It’s also the Mouse’s 4th release of 2016 to hit those heights.

The current cume split is $512.2M domestic and $499.1M international for a global total of $1,011.3M through today. In the standings, Rogue is the No. 1 release of 2016 domestically and the No. 7 of all time. Globally, it’s the No. 4 movie of 2016 (the top three spots are also occupied by Dis titles). In another milestone, Rogue is the 7th movie ever to top $100M worldwide in IMAX.

The Felicity Jones-led tale of the heroic group that sacrifices everything to steal plans for the Death Star and set up Episode IV: A New Hope, has had its best performance to date in the UK ($79.4M), followed by China ($61.3M) and Germany ($44.8M).

Meanwhile, animated pic Moana has crossed $500M worldwide with $236.8M domestically and $272.5M internationally for a global cume of $509.3M through today. It’s the 4th consecutive Walt Disney Animation Studios title to reach the milestone, following Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Zootopia.

The lead market is France with $33.7M, followed by China at $32.7M and the UK with $22.5M Japan is still on the horizon for the Polynesian navigator on March 10.

MORE…