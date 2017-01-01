UPDATED, Sunday, 7:58 AM: Disney/Lucasfilms’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story officially has become the No. 2 box office grosser of 2016, only behind another Disney film, the animated Finding Dory which grossed $486M+. Disney now commands the Top Three top films of the year and six of the Top Ten and what is astounding is that Rogue One passed Captain America: Civil War‘s $408M after only 16 days in release. The Gareth Edwards-directed Rogue One should end the three-day with $424.9M and the four-day with $439.1M in a year that has broken last year’s box office record with an estimated $11.37B. If that number holds, box office overall was up 2.1% from last year.

Proving there is power in numbers, 20th Century Fox/Chernin’s Hidden Figures about the female NASA mathematicians is racking up the highest per screen average among limited titles with a $31,7K for the three-day and an expected $41K for the four-day holiday. The film, directed by Ted Melfi, will go wide on Jan. 6.

Annapurna/A24’s 20th Century Women is also strong in its first weekend out (it opened earlier in the week) with a $19K three-day and $25K four-day per screen. Annette Bening leads the ensemble cast and she is being buzzed about for an Oscar nom for Best Actress.

But it’s Lionsgate’s musical romance La La Land that will have bragging rights as the top-grossing limited release title of 2016 with $34.1M and a holiday ending of $36.7M, passing up CBS Films’ Hell or High Water. The film that stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling held its ground from Friday to Saturday night and didn’t drop even .5 of a percentage.



Dominating Christmas and the New Year holiday have been two films, though, which have consistently run over the competition: Rogue One and Illumination/Universal’s animated musical Sing — another original IP along the lines of the same pairing’s The Secret Life of Pets which bowed in July and is 2016’s No. 4 title with $368.3M. Sing, which should end the four-day with roughly $178M, has culled together almost $100M internationally, too, with $97.8M.

Denzel Washington’s Fences — an adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer, Tony and Drama Desk-winning play — climbed up the box office chart this weekend to take the No. 5 spot after going wide last weekend. It only dropped 6% from Friday to Saturday.

1.) Rogue One (DIS), 4,157 theaters (0) / $18.1M Fri. (-21%) / $14.5M Sat. (-20%) / $16.7M Sun. (+15%) / 3-day cume: $49.3M to $50M / $14.2M Mon. (-15%) / 4-day cume: $63.6M / Total cume: $438.8M / Wk 3 2.) Sing (UNI), 4,029 theaters (+7) / $17M Fri. (+30%) / $12.3M to $12.5M Sat. (-27%) / $11.95M Sun. (-5%) / 3-day: $41.4M to $41.6M / $13.1M Mon. (+10%) / 4-day: $53.7M to $54.8M / Total: $177.3M to $178.4M / Wk 2 3.) Passengers (SONY/VR), 3,478 theaters (0) / $5.6M Fri. (+25%) / $4.65M Sat. (-18%) / $5.1M Sun. (+10%) / 3-day: $15.4M to $15.7M (+2%) / $4.3M to $4.5M Mon. (-15%) / 4-day: $19.75M to $20.6M / Total: $65M to $65.7M / Wk 2 4.) Moana (DIS), 2,775 Theaters (+88) / $4.2M (+44%) Fri. / $3M Sat. (-25%) / $2.9M Sun. (-5%) / 3-day: $10.15M (+32%) / $3.36M Mon. (+15%) / 4-day: $13.47M / Total: $212.5M / Wk 6 5.) Fences (PAR) 2,301 theaters (+68) / $3.4M (+13500%) Fri. / $3.2M Sat. (-6%) / $3M+ Sun. (-8%) / 3-day: $10.1M (+52%) / 4-day: $13M / Total: $32.75M / Wk 3 6.) Why Him? (FOX), 3,008 theaters (+91) / $3.4M Fri. (-13%) / $2.68M Sat. (-21%) / $3.4M Sun. (+30%) / 3-day: $9.5M to $9.7M (-20%) / $2.9M to $3.1M Mon. (-15%) / 4-day: $12.5M to $12.9M / Total: $37.1M to $37.5M / Wk 2 7.) La La Land (Lionsgate) 750 (+16) / $3.1M Fri (+210%) / $3.1M Sat. (0%) / $3.1M Sun. (0%) / 3-day: $9.3M to $9.5M (+63%) / $2.66M (-15%) / 4-day: $12M to $12.3M / Total: $36.7M to $36.9M / Wk 4 8.) Assassin’s Creed (FOX), 2,996 theaters (+26) / $3M Fri. (-20%) / $2.2M Sat. (-27%) / $2.66M Sun. (+20%) / 3-day: $7.9M to $8.1M (-21%) / $2.26M Mon. (-15%) / 4-day: $10.1M to $10.4M / Total: $41.2M to $41.4M / Wk 2

Anita Busch compiled Sunday AM’s box office report.

Writethru, Saturday AM after Friday 10:22PM: Before 2017 rings in, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is expected to inch pass Captain America: Civil War ($408M) today, thus becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2016 after Finding Dory ($486.3M), with an estimated cume of $408.96M; a B.O. feat accomplished in 16 days.

By Monday, Rogue One‘s cume should stand at $441M through 18 days, and to give you an idea of how the film would be pacing at that point in the time, it will be 10% ahead of The Dark Knight ($400M, first cycle domestic $533.3M) and 13% behind Jurassic World ($506.9M, final domestic $652.2M). Granted, they played during the summer, however, given the big numbers here, they’re decent comps indicating a final cume for Rogue One between $500M and $6o0M. Last year, The Force Awakens rode No. 1 for four weekends and was unseated by Ride Along 2 during Martin Luther King weekend.

Social media monitor RelishMix reports that hashtags for #RogueOne and #StarWars saw a significant spike with the news of Carrie Fisher’s death on Dec 27th to 83K-plus including #CarrieFisher and #PrincesLeia. Exit social posts for Rogue One have clearly overshadowed other holiday films.

Like last weekend, it’s another two picture holiday with Rogue One grossing an estimated $65.2M over four-days, -32% and Illumination/Universal’s Sing humming a fantastic $56.1M, +2% over the same period a week ago. Duly note, there weren’t any wide entries this weekend. While business will largely be off for the top 10 films on New Year’s Eve versus Friday, it’s not expected to be as severe as Christmas Eve. Most pics in the top 10 should see a daily decline of -15% and -25% today while some will even see spikes.

Paramount Pictures On the other side of the B.O. spectrum, award titles La La Land and Fences are crossing over with limited specialty titles also seeing robust results, meaning upscale adult audiences are out in full force. La La Land will become the top grossing limited release (in under 1,000 theaters) of the year with north of $31M while Fences by the end of the weekend with an estimated $32M cume will come close to the results (or beat) other award-contending play adaptations for the screen, i.e. Doubt ($33M), Closer ($33M), and Frost Nixon ($18M) (A Few Good Men remains the highest grossing play adaptation of all-time with $141.3M).

A24 On a limited basis, Fox/Chernin’s Hidden Figures will post the top four-day theater average of the weekend with close to $43,2K (91% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes), while Annapurna/A24’s 20th Century Women will post the second best with $40K (93% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes). Paramount’s Silence (89% certified fresh) should slot third with close to $25K while CBS/Lionsgate’s Patriots Day (78% certified fresh, A CinemaScore) will follow with $24K. Bleecker Street’s release of Amazon’s Jim Jarmusch film Paterson (95% Certified Fresh) is earning a $22K PTA over the holiday stretch. All of these movies bust out wide in January with Hidden Figures (we hear at least $20M its opening) and Focus Features’ A Monster Calls next weekend. Silence, Patriots Day and Warner Bros.’ Live By Night will widen on MLK weekend. Live by Night and A Monster Calls are currently getting crushed on the arthouse scene due to the heavy competition with respective four-day PTAs of $10,2K and $6,2K. Out of all these titles, Live by Night has the worst reviews at 35% Rotten from 34 reviews.

Columbia Pictures Then there’s Sony/Village Roadshow/LStar/Wanda’s Passengers which is holding on to third with all its might with a running cume by the end of the weekend of $65.1M. Foreign results for several movies have been delayed during the week, and it’s arguably too early to say if this is a dud on a global basis. The same can be said about New Regency/Fox’s Assassin’s Creed even though it’s DOA stateside with an estimated $41.1M by Monday. Most video game films triumph abroad, and Fox International has a strong track record of turning U.S. turds into blossoms overseas. On the upside, Passengers has a China release date. When Avatar was in release, by this point in time through New Year’s weekend, the other big non-family tentpole Sherlock Holmes had already made $138.7M. By comparison, Passengers is obviously behind. Two financial analysts outside the studio tells us that $400M worldwide theatrical would be the breakeven number for this movie after a $120M production cost and global $150M $124M P&A. Sony shares the production cost with VR, LStar and Wanda which respectively breaks down as 20%, 25% and 10%. Reports Relish Mix: “#PassengersMovie conversation, although lighter next to other titles, is swirling almost entirely around the romantic storyline in space and the on-screen chemistry of Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. On social, especially on Facebook, fans are calling out the critics for their harsh reviews.”

1.) Rogue One (DIS), 4,157 theaters (0)/$18.1M Fri. (-21%) / 3-day cume: $50.8M (-21%)/4-day:$65.7M /Total: $441M/Wk 3 2.) Sing (UNI), 4,029 theaters (+7) /$17M Fri. (+30%) / 3-day cume: $42.5M (+21%)/4-day:$56.1M /Total: $179.7M/Wk 2

3.) Passengers (SONY/VR), 3,478 theaters (0) /$5.6M Fri (+25%) /3-day: $15.5M (+3%)/4-day: $19.8M/Total: $65.1M/Wk 2

4.) Moana (DIS), 2,775 Theaters (+88) / $4.2M (+44%) Fri. /3-day: $10.4M (+35%)/4-day: $13.8M/Total: $212.8M/Wk 6

5.) Fences (PAR) 2,301 theaters (+68) /$3.4M (+13500%) Fri/3-day:$9.9M (+50%)/4-day: $12.3M/Total:$32M/Wk 3

6.) La La Land (Lionsgate) 750 (+16) /$3.1M Fri (+210%) /3-day:$9.4M (+63%)/4-day:$12.1M/Total: $36.8M/ Wk 4

7.) Why Him? (FOX), 3,008 theaters (+91) /$3.4M Fri (-13%) / 3-day:$8.6M (-22%)/4-day:$11.1M/Total: $35.7M/Wk 2

8.) Assassin’s Creed (FOX), 2,996 theaters (+26) /$3M Fri. (-20%)/3-day:$7.9M (-23%)/4-day:$10.1M/Total: $41.1M/Wk 2

9).Fantastic Beasts (WB) 1,842 theaters (-124)/$1.4M (+41%) Fri /3-day: $3.9M (+34%)/4-day: $5.2M/Total: $225.1M/Wk 7

10).Manchester by the Sea (RSA/AMZ) 1,206 theaters (-7)/$1.36M (+44%) Fri /3-day: $3.96M (+43%)/4-day: $5.1M/Total: $29.3M/Wk 7

11.) Collateral Beauty (WB/NL), 2,745 theaters (-283) /$1.39M Fri. (+12%) /3-day:$3.8M (-10%)/4-day:$4.95M/Total: $26.6M/Wk 3

Hidden Figures (Fox/Chernin) 25 theaters/$272K Fri/3-day: $815K/4-day PTA: $43,2K/4-day: $1.1M/Total: $2.5M

Patriot’s Day (CBS/LG), 7 theaters /$46k Fri (-13%)/3-day: $140K (+12%)/4-day PTA: $25,7K/4-day: $180K/Total: $647k/Wk 2

20th Century Women (AP/A24) 4 theaters/$40K Fri/3-day: $124K/4-day PTA: $39,9k/4-day:$227k/Total: $229K/Wk 1

Silence (PAR), 4 theaters /$27k Fri. (-58%) /3-day:$80K (-39%)/4-day PTA: $25K/4-day:$100K/Total: $327K/ Wk 2

Paterson (BST/AMZ) 4 theaters/$24K Fri/3-day:$68K/4-day PTA: $22K/4-day:$88K

Julieta (SPC), 4 theaters /$21k Fri. (-18%) /3-day:$57k (-12%)/4-day PTA: $10,1K/4-day:$71k/Total: $222K/ Wk 2

Live by Night (WB), 4 theaters /$11k Fri. /3-day:$33k/4-day:$41k/Total: $116K/ Wk 2

A Monster Calls (FOC), 4 theaters /$7K Fri. (-54%)/3-day:$19K (-38%)/4-day:$25K/Total:$76K/Wk 2

UPDATE, 1:20 PM Friday: Based on early estimates from matinees today, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is on its way to becoming the year’s second highest-grossing film for Disney and Lucasfilm, on track to gross anywhere from $16.7 million- $18 million today and perhaps $46.7M-$50M for the weekend, with four-day holiday numbers pushing it even higher. With a total gross estimated now to be anywhere between $418M and $425M (some have it at $445M), it would mean Disney would take the top three 2016 box office spots, four out of the top five and six out of the top 1o. The overall box office is now at $11.24B through yesterday, easily passing 2015’s record-setting $11.13B.

Musicals — both the live-action La La Land and the family-friendly Sing and Moana (which will go well beyond $200M at weekend’s end) — are doing well in matinees. Today, Lionsgate ups La La Land‘s theaters from 205 to 750 and estimates are anywhere between $8M and $9.3M for the three-day and $12M+ for the four-day for this Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling starrer. Tomorrow, should see La La Land cross $27M to become the highest-grossing limited release movie of the year in its 4th weekend of release.

Both La La Land and Moana have had strong holds during the week (and the best holds of any films from Wed. to Thurs., but it will remain a two-tier box office with Rogue One and Sing outperforming all other films in the marketplace by $20M-plus.



UPDATE, 7:35 AM Friday: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has cumed $375.4 million domestically as it heads into what is expected to be a strong New Year’s holiday weekend, only behind two other Disney films for bragging rights of top grossers of 2016: Finding Dory ($486.2M) and Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War ($408M). Rogue One should blow past $400M tomorrow, but not sure if it will topple the Captain.

Thirteen movies have crossed $200M so far this year, and Disney will have eight of them: After a successful week of play benefiting from 100% of kids being off school, Disney’s animated family film Moana bumped up the box office chart this week from No. 6 to No. 4 and will cross $200M today.



Continuing the pecking order from yesterday, Illumination/Universal’s Sing is still dominating the No. 2 spot having crossed the $100M mark Wednesday. It chalked up a nice $15M more Thursday for a total tally of $123.6M. Passengers takes the No. 3 spot after culling together $29.4M over the four-day weekend (Sony claimed $30M, but that math didn’t add up). It now sits at an estimated $45.25M after this week.

The only new entry for this weekend to speak of is Annapurna/A24’s 20th Century Women, which began a limited play in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday. Having dipped 33% from the day earlier, it cumed $27K heading into what will be a strong adult moviegoing weekend. The film, which has culled more than $67K after only two days, is on four screens.

Per screen, CBS/Lionsgate’s Patriots Day has the strongest title in limited release with $6,794 after grossing $47K yesterday. It opened in seven locations on December 21. Its cume now sits at $480K.

—Anita Busch @DeadlineAnita

1). Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (DIS), 4,157 theaters (0) / $16.7M Thurs. (-7%) / Total cume: $375.4M / Wk 2

2). Sing (UNI), 4,022 theaters (0) / $15.1M Thurs. (-3%) / Total cume: $123.6M / Wk 1

3). Passengers (SONY/VR), 3,478 theaters (0) / $4.6M Thurs. (-1%) /Total cume: $45.25M / Wk 1

4). Moana (DIS), 2,687 Theaters (-803) / $4.4M (0%) Thurs. / Total cume: $194.9M / Wk 5

5). Why Him? (FOX), 2,917 theaters (0) / $2.7M Thurs. (-4%) / Total cume: $24.5M / Wk 1

6). Assassin’s Creed (FOX), 2,970 theaters (+68) / $2.5M Thurs. (-4%) /Total cume: $31M / Wk 1

7). La La Land (Lionsgate), 740 theaters (+534) / $2.5M Thurs. (-5%) / Total cume: $24.7M / Wk 3

8). Fences (PAR) 2,233 theaters (+2,229) / $2.3M (-4%) Thurs. / Total cume: $119.69M / Wk 2

9). Fantastic Beasts … (WB), 1,966 theaters (-1,070) / $1.3M Thurs. (-2%) / Total cume: $219.9M / Wk 6

10). Collateral Beauty (WB/NL), 3,028 theaters (0) / $1.29M Thurs. (-1%) / Total cume: $21.6M / Wk 2

Patriot’s Day (CBS/LG), 7 theaters / $47,558 Thurs. (-7%) / Per screen average: $6,794 / Total cume: $480K / Wk 2

20th Century Women (AP/A24), 4 theaters / $27K Thurs. (-33%) / Per screen: $6,770 / Total cume: $67K / Wk 1

Silence (PAR), 4 theaters / $21K Thurs. (+11%) / Per screen: $5,443 / Total cume: $227K / Wk 1

Live By Night (WB), 4 theaters / $8K Thurs. (-10%) / Per screen: $2,062 / Total cume: $74K / Wk 1

A Monster Calls (FOC), 4 theaters / $4K Thurs. (-3%) / Per screen: $1,034 / Total cume: $51K / Wk 1

PREVIOUSLY, 8:04 AM Thursday: In early morning estimates, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story posted a $18.1M Wednesday that’s higher than its first one last week, which raked in close to $15M.

We saw this trend yesterday and essentially we’re seeing higher daily numbers this week because all of the kids are off from school. Last Wednesday there was still 46% K-12 schools off along with 86% colleges.

Through yesterday, Rogue One‘s cume stands at $358.7M, which is 33% ahead of Avatar through 13 days. In its daily B.O., Rogue One eased 20%.

Illumination/Universal’s Sing also charted a higher Wednesday yesterday than its opening day, $15.57M to $11M. The total for the film directed by Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet is $108.7M. Yesterday, Sing dipped 11% from Tuesday.

Among pics in the top 10, Lionsgate/Summit’s La La Land had the best daily hold, -5%, and early matinees suggest the same type of play today.

A24

In limited play, Annapurna/A24’s 20th Century Women started its run in New York and Los Angeles yesterday pulling in a hefty $10K per theater for a $40K at four locations. The movie has been nominated for two Golden Globes in the best comedy/musical category and for Annette Bening as best actress.

The rest of Wednesday’s top grossing films after Rogue One and Sing, percent change reflects change from Tuesday:

Passengers (SONY/VR), 3,478 theaters /$4.7M Wed. (-20%) /Total: $40.65M/Wk 2

Moana (DIS), 2,687 Theaters (-803) / $4.4M (-8%) Wed. /Total: $194.9M/Wk 5

Why Him? (FOX), 2,917 theaters /$2.9M Wed (-17%) / Total: $21.8M/Wk 1

Assassin’s Creed (FOX), 2,970 theaters /$2.7M Wed. (-25%)/Total: $28.5M/Wk 2

La La Land (Lionsgate) 740 /$2.5M Wed (-5%) /Total: $22.2M/ Wk 3

Fences (PAR) 2,233 theaters /$2.4M (-22%) Wed/Total:$17.3M/Wk 2

Fantastic Beasts… (WB), 1,966 theaters /$1.3M Wed (-7%) /Total: $218.7M/Wk 6

Collateral Beauty (WB/NL), 3,028 theaters /$1.3M Wed. (-19%) /Total: $20.3M/Wk 2

Limited outside 20th Century Women:

Patriot’s Day (CBS/LG), 7 theaters /$51k Wed (+2%)/Total: $433k/Wk 2

Silence (PAR), 4 theaters /$20k Wed. (-12%) /Total: $206K/ Wk 1

Live by Night (WB), 4 theaters /$9k Wed. (+10%) /Total: $66K/ Wk 1

A Monster Calls (FOC), 4 theaters /$4K Wed. (-12%)/Total:$47K/Wk 1