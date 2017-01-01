UPDATED, Sunday, 7:58 AM: Disney/Lucasfilms’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story officially has become the No. 2 box office grosser of 2016, only behind another Disney film, the animated Finding Dory which grossed $486M+. Disney now commands the Top Three top films of the year and six of the Top Ten and what is astounding is that Rogue One passed Captain America: Civil War‘s $408M after only 16 days in release. The Gareth Edwards-directed Rogue One should end the three-day with $424.9M and the four-day with $439.1M in a year that has broken last year’s box office record with an estimated $11.37B. If that number holds, box office overall was up 2.1% from last year.
Proving there is power in numbers, 20th Century Fox/Chernin’s Hidden Figures about the female NASA mathematicians is racking up the highest per screen average among limited titles with a $31,7K for the three-day and an expected $41K for the four-day holiday. The film, directed by Ted Melfi, will go wide on Jan. 6.
Annapurna/A24’s 20th Century Women is also strong in its first weekend out (it opened earlier in the week) with a $19K three-day and $25K four-day per screen. Annette Bening leads the ensemble cast and she is being buzzed about for an Oscar nom for Best Actress.
But it’s Lionsgate’s musical romance La La Land that will have bragging rights as the top-grossing limited release title of 2016 with $34.1M and a holiday ending of $36.7M, passing up CBS Films’ Hell or High Water. The film that stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling held its ground from Friday to Saturday night and didn’t drop even .5 of a percentage.
Dominating Christmas and the New Year holiday have been two films, though, which have consistently run over the competition: Rogue One and Illumination/Universal’s animated musical Sing — another original IP along the lines of the same pairing’s The Secret Life of Pets which bowed in July and is 2016’s No. 4 title with $368.3M. Sing, which should end the four-day with roughly $178M, has culled together almost $100M internationally, too, with $97.8M.
Denzel Washington’s Fences — an adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer, Tony and Drama Desk-winning play — climbed up the box office chart this weekend to take the No. 5 spot after going wide last weekend. It only dropped 6% from Friday to Saturday.
That is a snapshot. Chart is on its way and it will include estimates for both Sunday and Monday for both three-day and four-day holiday grosses. We will add them in as we compile so refresh to get the latest.
1.) Rogue One (DIS), 4,157 theaters (0) / $18.1M Fri. (-21%) / $14.5M Sat. (-20%) / $16.7M Sun. (+15%) / 3-day cume: $49.3M to $50M / $14.2M Mon. (-15%) / 4-day cume: $63.6M / Total cume: $438.8M / Wk 3
2.) Sing (UNI), 4,029 theaters (+7) / $17M Fri. (+30%) / $12.3M to $12.5M Sat. (-27%) / $11.95M Sun. (-5%) / 3-day: $41.4M to $41.6M / $13.1M Mon. (+10%) / 4-day: $53.7M to $54.8M / Total: $177.3M to $178.4M / Wk 2
3.) Passengers (SONY/VR), 3,478 theaters (0) / $5.6M Fri. (+25%) / $4.65M Sat. (-18%) / $5.1M Sun. (+10%) / 3-day: $15.4M to $15.7M (+2%) / $4.3M to $4.5M Mon. (-15%) / 4-day: $19.75M to $20.6M / Total: $65M to $65.7M / Wk 2
4.) Moana (DIS), 2,775 Theaters (+88) / $4.2M (+44%) Fri. / $3M Sat. (-25%) / $2.9M Sun. (-5%) / 3-day: $10.15M (+32%) / $3.36M Mon. (+15%) / 4-day: $13.47M / Total: $212.5M / Wk 6
5.) Fences (PAR) 2,301 theaters (+68) / $3.4M (+13500%) Fri. / $3.2M Sat. (-6%) / $3M+ Sun. (-8%) / 3-day: $10.1M (+52%) / 4-day: $13M / Total: $32.75M / Wk 3
6.) Why Him? (FOX), 3,008 theaters (+91) / $3.4M Fri. (-13%) / $2.68M Sat. (-21%) / $3.4M Sun. (+30%) / 3-day: $9.5M to $9.7M (-20%) / $2.9M to $3.1M Mon. (-15%) / 4-day: $12.5M to $12.9M / Total: $37.1M to $37.5M / Wk 2
7.) La La Land (Lionsgate) 750 (+16) / $3.1M Fri (+210%) / $3.1M Sat. (0%) / $3.1M Sun. (0%) / 3-day: $9.3M to $9.5M (+63%) / $2.66M (-15%) / 4-day: $12M to $12.3M / Total: $36.7M to $36.9M / Wk 4
8.) Assassin’s Creed (FOX), 2,996 theaters (+26) / $3M Fri. (-20%) / $2.2M Sat. (-27%) / $2.66M Sun. (+20%) / 3-day: $7.9M to $8.1M (-21%) / $2.26M Mon. (-15%) / 4-day: $10.1M to $10.4M / Total: $41.2M to $41.4M / Wk 2
Writethru, Saturday AM after Friday 10:22PM: Before 2017 rings in, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is expected to inch pass Captain America: Civil War ($408M) today, thus becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2016 after Finding Dory ($486.3M), with an estimated cume of $408.96M; a B.O. feat accomplished in 16 days.
By Monday, Rogue One‘s cume should stand at $441M through 18 days, and to give you an idea of how the film would be pacing at that point in the time, it will be 10% ahead of The Dark Knight ($400M, first cycle domestic $533.3M) and 13% behind Jurassic World ($506.9M, final domestic $652.2M). Granted, they played during the summer, however, given the big numbers here, they’re decent comps indicating a final cume for Rogue One between $500M and $6o0M. Last year, The Force Awakens rode No. 1 for four weekends and was unseated by Ride Along 2 during Martin Luther King weekend.
Social media monitor RelishMix reports that hashtags for #RogueOne and #StarWars saw a significant spike with the news of Carrie Fisher’s death on Dec 27th to 83K-plus including #CarrieFisher and #PrincesLeia. Exit social posts for Rogue One have clearly overshadowed other holiday films.
Like last weekend, it’s another two picture holiday with Rogue One grossing an estimated $65.2M over four-days, -32% and Illumination/Universal’s Sing humming a fantastic $56.1M, +2% over the same period a week ago. Duly note, there weren’t any wide entries this weekend. While business will largely be off for the top 10 films on New Year’s Eve versus Friday, it’s not expected to be as severe as Christmas Eve. Most pics in the top 10 should see a daily decline of -15% and -25% today while some will even see spikes.
On the other side of the B.O. spectrum, award titles La La Land and Fences are crossing over with limited specialty titles also seeing robust results, meaning upscale adult audiences are out in full force. La La Land will become the top grossing limited release (in under 1,000 theaters) of the year with north of $31M while Fences by the end of the weekend with an estimated $32M cume will come close to the results (or beat) other award-contending play adaptations for the screen, i.e. Doubt ($33M), Closer ($33M), and Frost Nixon ($18M) (A Few Good Men remains the highest grossing play adaptation of all-time with $141.3M).
On a limited basis, Fox/Chernin’s Hidden Figures will post the top four-day theater average of the weekend with close to $43,2K (91% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes), while Annapurna/A24’s 20th Century Women will post the second best with $40K (93% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes). Paramount’s Silence (89% certified fresh) should slot third with close to $25K while CBS/Lionsgate’s Patriots Day (78% certified fresh, A CinemaScore) will follow with $24K. Bleecker Street’s release of Amazon’s Jim Jarmusch film Paterson (95% Certified Fresh) is earning a $22K PTA over the holiday stretch. All of these movies bust out wide in January with Hidden Figures (we hear at least $20M its opening) and Focus Features’ A Monster Calls next weekend. Silence, Patriots Day and Warner Bros.’ Live By Night will widen on MLK weekend. Live by Night and A Monster Calls are currently getting crushed on the arthouse scene due to the heavy competition with respective four-day PTAs of $10,2K and $6,2K. Out of all these titles, Live by Night has the worst reviews at 35% Rotten from 34 reviews.
Then there’s Sony/Village Roadshow/LStar/Wanda’s Passengers which is holding on to third with all its might with a running cume by the end of the weekend of $65.1M. Foreign results for several movies have been delayed during the week, and it’s arguably too early to say if this is a dud on a global basis. The same can be said about New Regency/Fox’s Assassin’s Creed even though it’s DOA stateside with an estimated $41.1M by Monday. Most video game films triumph abroad, and Fox International has a strong track record of turning U.S. turds into blossoms overseas. On the upside, Passengers has a China release date. When Avatar was in release, by this point in time through New Year’s weekend, the other big non-family tentpole Sherlock Holmes had already made $138.7M. By comparison, Passengers is obviously behind. Two financial analysts outside the studio tells us that $400M worldwide theatrical would be the breakeven number for this movie after a $120M production cost and global
$150M $124M P&A. Sony shares the production cost with VR, LStar and Wanda which respectively breaks down as 20%, 25% and 10%. Reports Relish Mix: “#PassengersMovie conversation, although lighter next to other titles, is swirling almost entirely around the romantic storyline in space and the on-screen chemistry of Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. On social, especially on Facebook, fans are calling out the critics for their harsh reviews.”
1.) Rogue One (DIS), 4,157 theaters (0)/$18.1M Fri. (-21%) / 3-day cume: $50.8M (-21%)/4-day:$65.7M /Total: $441M/Wk 3
2.) Sing (UNI), 4,029 theaters (+7) /$17M Fri. (+30%) / 3-day cume: $42.5M (+21%)/4-day:$56.1M /Total: $179.7M/Wk 2
3.) Passengers (SONY/VR), 3,478 theaters (0) /$5.6M Fri (+25%) /3-day: $15.5M (+3%)/4-day: $19.8M/Total: $65.1M/Wk 2
4.) Moana (DIS), 2,775 Theaters (+88) / $4.2M (+44%) Fri. /3-day: $10.4M (+35%)/4-day: $13.8M/Total: $212.8M/Wk 6
5.) Fences (PAR) 2,301 theaters (+68) /$3.4M (+13500%) Fri/3-day:$9.9M (+50%)/4-day: $12.3M/Total:$32M/Wk 3
6.) La La Land (Lionsgate) 750 (+16) /$3.1M Fri (+210%) /3-day:$9.4M (+63%)/4-day:$12.1M/Total: $36.8M/ Wk 4
7.) Why Him? (FOX), 3,008 theaters (+91) /$3.4M Fri (-13%) / 3-day:$8.6M (-22%)/4-day:$11.1M/Total: $35.7M/Wk 2
8.) Assassin’s Creed (FOX), 2,996 theaters (+26) /$3M Fri. (-20%)/3-day:$7.9M (-23%)/4-day:$10.1M/Total: $41.1M/Wk 2
9).Fantastic Beasts (WB) 1,842 theaters (-124)/$1.4M (+41%) Fri /3-day: $3.9M (+34%)/4-day: $5.2M/Total: $225.1M/Wk 7
10).Manchester by the Sea (RSA/AMZ) 1,206 theaters (-7)/$1.36M (+44%) Fri /3-day: $3.96M (+43%)/4-day: $5.1M/Total: $29.3M/Wk 7
11.) Collateral Beauty (WB/NL), 2,745 theaters (-283) /$1.39M Fri. (+12%) /3-day:$3.8M (-10%)/4-day:$4.95M/Total: $26.6M/Wk 3
Notables:
Hidden Figures (Fox/Chernin) 25 theaters/$272K Fri/3-day: $815K/4-day PTA: $43,2K/4-day: $1.1M/Total: $2.5M
Patriot’s Day (CBS/LG), 7 theaters /$46k Fri (-13%)/3-day: $140K (+12%)/4-day PTA: $25,7K/4-day: $180K/Total: $647k/Wk 2
20th Century Women (AP/A24) 4 theaters/$40K Fri/3-day: $124K/4-day PTA: $39,9k/4-day:$227k/Total: $229K/Wk 1
Silence (PAR), 4 theaters /$27k Fri. (-58%) /3-day:$80K (-39%)/4-day PTA: $25K/4-day:$100K/Total: $327K/ Wk 2
Paterson (BST/AMZ) 4 theaters/$24K Fri/3-day:$68K/4-day PTA: $22K/4-day:$88K
Julieta (SPC), 4 theaters /$21k Fri. (-18%) /3-day:$57k (-12%)/4-day PTA: $10,1K/4-day:$71k/Total: $222K/ Wk 2
Live by Night (WB), 4 theaters /$11k Fri. /3-day:$33k/4-day:$41k/Total: $116K/ Wk 2
A Monster Calls (FOC), 4 theaters /$7K Fri. (-54%)/3-day:$19K (-38%)/4-day:$25K/Total:$76K/Wk 2
UPDATE, 1:20 PM Friday: Based on early estimates from matinees today, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is on its way to becoming the year’s second highest-grossing film for Disney and Lucasfilm, on track to gross anywhere from $16.7 million- $18 million today and perhaps $46.7M-$50M for the weekend, with four-day holiday numbers pushing it even higher. With a total gross estimated now to be anywhere between $418M and $425M (some have it at $445M), it would mean Disney would take the top three 2016 box office spots, four out of the top five and six out of the top 1o. The overall box office is now at $11.24B through yesterday, easily passing 2015’s record-setting $11.13B.
Musicals — both the live-action La La Land and the family-friendly Sing and Moana (which will go well beyond $200M at weekend’s end) — are doing well in matinees. Today, Lionsgate ups La La Land‘s theaters from 205 to 750 and estimates are anywhere between $8M and $9.3M for the three-day and $12M+ for the four-day for this Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling starrer. Tomorrow, should see La La Land cross $27M to become the highest-grossing limited release movie of the year in its 4th weekend of release.
Both La La Land and Moana have had strong holds during the week (and the best holds of any films from Wed. to Thurs., but it will remain a two-tier box office with Rogue One and Sing outperforming all other films in the marketplace by $20M-plus.
More to come later this evening.
UPDATE, 7:35 AM Friday: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has cumed $375.4 million domestically as it heads into what is expected to be a strong New Year’s holiday weekend, only behind two other Disney films for bragging rights of top grossers of 2016: Finding Dory ($486.2M) and Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War ($408M). Rogue One should blow past $400M tomorrow, but not sure if it will topple the Captain.
Thirteen movies have crossed $200M so far this year, and Disney will have eight of them: After a successful week of play benefiting from 100% of kids being off school, Disney’s animated family film Moana bumped up the box office chart this week from No. 6 to No. 4 and will cross $200M today.
Continuing the pecking order from yesterday, Illumination/Universal’s Sing is still dominating the No. 2 spot having crossed the $100M mark Wednesday. It chalked up a nice $15M more Thursday for a total tally of $123.6M. Passengers takes the No. 3 spot after culling together $29.4M over the four-day weekend (Sony claimed $30M, but that math didn’t add up). It now sits at an estimated $45.25M after this week.
The only new entry for this weekend to speak of is Annapurna/A24’s 20th Century Women, which began a limited play in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday. Having dipped 33% from the day earlier, it cumed $27K heading into what will be a strong adult moviegoing weekend. The film, which has culled more than $67K after only two days, is on four screens.
Per screen, CBS/Lionsgate’s Patriots Day has the strongest title in limited release with $6,794 after grossing $47K yesterday. It opened in seven locations on December 21. Its cume now sits at $480K.
Here’s the chart; the percentage changes are differences from its day before:
1). Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (DIS), 4,157 theaters (0) / $16.7M Thurs. (-7%) / Total cume: $375.4M / Wk 2
2). Sing (UNI), 4,022 theaters (0) / $15.1M Thurs. (-3%) / Total cume: $123.6M / Wk 1
3). Passengers (SONY/VR), 3,478 theaters (0) / $4.6M Thurs. (-1%) /Total cume: $45.25M / Wk 1
4). Moana (DIS), 2,687 Theaters (-803) / $4.4M (0%) Thurs. / Total cume: $194.9M / Wk 5
5). Why Him? (FOX), 2,917 theaters (0) / $2.7M Thurs. (-4%) / Total cume: $24.5M / Wk 1
6). Assassin’s Creed (FOX), 2,970 theaters (+68) / $2.5M Thurs. (-4%) /Total cume: $31M / Wk 1
7). La La Land (Lionsgate), 740 theaters (+534) / $2.5M Thurs. (-5%) / Total cume: $24.7M / Wk 3
8). Fences (PAR) 2,233 theaters (+2,229) / $2.3M (-4%) Thurs. / Total cume: $119.69M / Wk 2
9). Fantastic Beasts … (WB), 1,966 theaters (-1,070) / $1.3M Thurs. (-2%) / Total cume: $219.9M / Wk 6
10). Collateral Beauty (WB/NL), 3,028 theaters (0) / $1.29M Thurs. (-1%) / Total cume: $21.6M / Wk 2
Limited:
Patriot’s Day (CBS/LG), 7 theaters / $47,558 Thurs. (-7%) / Per screen average: $6,794 / Total cume: $480K / Wk 2
20th Century Women (AP/A24), 4 theaters / $27K Thurs. (-33%) / Per screen: $6,770 / Total cume: $67K / Wk 1
Silence (PAR), 4 theaters / $21K Thurs. (+11%) / Per screen: $5,443 / Total cume: $227K / Wk 1
Live By Night (WB), 4 theaters / $8K Thurs. (-10%) / Per screen: $2,062 / Total cume: $74K / Wk 1
A Monster Calls (FOC), 4 theaters / $4K Thurs. (-3%) / Per screen: $1,034 / Total cume: $51K / Wk 1
PREVIOUSLY, 8:04 AM Thursday: In early morning estimates, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story posted a $18.1M Wednesday that’s higher than its first one last week, which raked in close to $15M.
We saw this trend yesterday and essentially we’re seeing higher daily numbers this week because all of the kids are off from school. Last Wednesday there was still 46% K-12 schools off along with 86% colleges.
Through yesterday, Rogue One‘s cume stands at $358.7M, which is 33% ahead of Avatar through 13 days. In its daily B.O., Rogue One eased 20%.
Illumination/Universal’s Sing also charted a higher Wednesday yesterday than its opening day, $15.57M to $11M. The total for the film directed by Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet is $108.7M. Yesterday, Sing dipped 11% from Tuesday.
Among pics in the top 10, Lionsgate/Summit’s La La Land had the best daily hold, -5%, and early matinees suggest the same type of play today.
In limited play, Annapurna/A24’s 20th Century Women started its run in New York and Los Angeles yesterday pulling in a hefty $10K per theater for a $40K at four locations. The movie has been nominated for two Golden Globes in the best comedy/musical category and for Annette Bening as best actress.
The rest of Wednesday’s top grossing films after Rogue One and Sing, percent change reflects change from Tuesday:
Passengers (SONY/VR), 3,478 theaters /$4.7M Wed. (-20%) /Total: $40.65M/Wk 2
Moana (DIS), 2,687 Theaters (-803) / $4.4M (-8%) Wed. /Total: $194.9M/Wk 5
Why Him? (FOX), 2,917 theaters /$2.9M Wed (-17%) / Total: $21.8M/Wk 1
Assassin’s Creed (FOX), 2,970 theaters /$2.7M Wed. (-25%)/Total: $28.5M/Wk 2
La La Land (Lionsgate) 740 /$2.5M Wed (-5%) /Total: $22.2M/ Wk 3
Fences (PAR) 2,233 theaters /$2.4M (-22%) Wed/Total:$17.3M/Wk 2
Fantastic Beasts… (WB), 1,966 theaters /$1.3M Wed (-7%) /Total: $218.7M/Wk 6
Collateral Beauty (WB/NL), 3,028 theaters /$1.3M Wed. (-19%) /Total: $20.3M/Wk 2
Limited outside 20th Century Women:
Patriot’s Day (CBS/LG), 7 theaters /$51k Wed (+2%)/Total: $433k/Wk 2
Silence (PAR), 4 theaters /$20k Wed. (-12%) /Total: $206K/ Wk 1
Live by Night (WB), 4 theaters /$9k Wed. (+10%) /Total: $66K/ Wk 1
A Monster Calls (FOC), 4 theaters /$4K Wed. (-12%)/Total:$47K/Wk 1
So now R.O 5th..6th fastest to 350?
*My bad..4th fastest to 350*
I won’t mention any names, but that declaration that Rogue was having bad legs is looking pretty silly now. Same for the suggestion that it could fail to beat Civil War. Nothing is certain still but beating Ultron and Dory is looking more likely than not. And no, that’s not cheerleading, that’s just looking at the numbers realistically instead of trying to find every possible negative spin.
Saw it again last night and liked it even better than the first time.
Well, i am pretty sure it is going to leapfrog past The Dark Knight when its all said and done. Forget Dory and Ultron, Rogue One has the added benefits of Christmas and New year’s legs and no competition. It is making obscene amounts in weekdays.
It’s making “obscene amounts” with kids out of school. That will slow down next week when the holidays are over, some people return to work and kids are back to school. Obviously it’s making money, but there were analysts quoted as saying the movie was doing $600 million domestic, and it ain’t coming anywhere that mark.
600m or not, it’s already a success. I would recommend to stop being sour about it.
Milo,Based on the numbers so far, where do you think Rogue One will end up at ?
I’ve been saying all along that it would probably end up in the ballpark of 3x opening weekend which would be 465M. Right now it seems like 500M isn’t a sure thing but at least a possibility.
500m is more than just a possibility. It’s tracking well ahead of dark knight and that made 535m. I’ll be surprised if it doesn’t at least match that number by the end (considering by Monday night it will more than likely have a 40m head start).
I think momentum will probably carry it past 500. Maybe by only 5-10 million but even if it doesn’t, it will pass Dory in a few weeks. It’s weekends would have to start collapsing after the holidays for it not to make the other 40-something million it needs to if this weekends numbers come in as expected.
Fair enough….and totally agree..2nd time was better for me as well. First go around I was just trying to take it all in 2nd, just sat back amd enjoyed it.
Disney has certainly had a monster year. 8 of 13 belong to them?! Crazy
Beyond that though, they have almost 2/3 the gross of the top 10 and might hit it, depending on Moana or Doctor Strange keeping Fantastic Beasts at #11 and where Rogue One eventually ends up. (It also doesn’t include Deadpool, an intellectual property that they own the rights to, if not the movie rights to.)
Last year the industry was lauding Universal. This year they should be laying palms at the feet of Disney.
That’ll depend on SING as well, right now it looks likely to crack the top 10.
2016 is the first year in over 30 years that one studio has released the four highest grossing movies worldwide.
Soon will be five.
Not surprised Passengers is holding well. If it does well in China it could make Its money. It was good and everyone I know enjoyed it. Not sure we saw the same film as critics.
Terrible per theater averages this week for Collateral Beauty and Office Christmas Party. Jackie should add a couple of hundred theaters and take some away from those two.
Im no fan of “finding nemo” and ill never see “finding dory” …but with that said, is “Fnding Dory” getting the respect it deserves as far as boxoffice numbers? Or is the fact its a kids flick and a sequal/prequel (I really dont know) to a wildly popular film just make it seem like an automatic hit so therefore its numbers are “meh, we figured that”? I mean 486 and over a billion is pretty dang good!
FOX abruptly ended the TV spends for AC after the lengthy weekend, but Sony went so far as to revamp the trailers for Passengers. After a long wk 1, Pass 45 vs AC 31. AC needs 48 to pass Warcraft. Ubisoft claims the film was mainly a marketing strategy to increase game sales but it’s hard to imagine it having any where near the impact Final Fantasy:Spirits Within had on that franchise.
With each new SW film, Lucas is looking more like a schmuck for settling on a Marvel like price. While some analysts at the time felt that was too much, others including myself felt it was way too little. When you consider that Lucasfilm then was pulling in 700-1B in just a game release year & double that in a film year, a Pixar price was a lot closer to it’s value.
Rogue got the benefit of both markets & banks being closed on Mon & I think that will be the case again this Mon. It’s now on a pace to pass adjusted Sith & cross well over 500. It’s in a league of it’s own until Avatar 2 arrives as I don’t think Marvel’s Guardians 2 will rival it.
Weren’t you the one saying a little while back that ROGUE ONE might not catch CIVIL WAR and ULTRON and had no chance of passing DORY?
yes he was..he is trying to keep it low for a while hahaha..not a chance while i am alive
Guardians will hardly make 300 million domestic this summer. There is too much competition in the market. Marvel people(or Disney People) are awful at marketing strategies and release dates for their superhero movies. Guardians had huge legs because of less competition and August legs, for the sequel, it literally has no room to breath, the week after it comes out, there is a king arthur movie, then Alien Covenant, all sharing similar audiences. Just look at Thor 3, Justice league is gonna eat up all the money just two weeks after it comes out. And they share similar audience too.
I can’t remember a year where there were summer-type blockbuster movies released every single month except January (which was of course dominated by Star Wars 7)
If Hollywood wants video games to succeed they they have to take only general idea and characters and then change script completely. Assassin’s Creed bombed because no one understands from the trailer what movie is about. Why main hero have to virtually comeback to that time? And then run around there?
It looks cool and all. But why? That’s why people didn’t care to go. It looks stupid in the game and it looks stupid on screen. They should have take main idea and then change everything else to something coherent. Like it was time travel that will change future or something.
That would give people something to root for. Instead trailers were like: “Well because we can and it looks cool. Whatever. It was in video game”.
You are correct. It seems they (still) don’t get it. It’s pretty remarkable at this point how in the dark studios still are about how to approach video games.
Why? Because if they had done something different, then the discussion would have been, “Why did they change everything that fans loved about the game?” When turning a video game into a movie, you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
When Rogue One enters the domestic all time top 10, that will make four Star Wars movie inside the 10.
Yeo and there will be the usual adjust for inflation arguments, but adjusting accordingly; five Star Wars movies occupy the top 20 all adjusted chart.
Impressive, most impressive…
SING will soon be illuminations 5th straight release to cross 200ml domestic. this further proves that illumination surpassed pixar and soon will challenge disney animation to become the best animation studio in hollywood.
they made a great franchise ( despicable me )from nothing and their original titles are making great amount of money. it is hard to bet against illumination right now. Sing probably will finish greater than moana at the domastic box office.
Next summer despicable me 3 will outshine cars 3 like they did 3 years ago with despicable me 2 ( against monsters university).
What you say is right,but Illumination films are much cheaper and notably worse than Pixar and Disney Animation films.Universal and Meledandri obviously don’t care about these facts since they make a great amount of money.All in all it is a major deal to make cheap and mediocre films so successful.
Successful, yes. Best, hardly. They know how to deliver a crowdpleasing formula, but their quality is well below the recent run of Disney movies. MOANA >>> SING.
