Refresh for latest…: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is nearing the $1B mark worldwide with an estimated cume through Sunday of $980M ($983.4M if we include the domestic Monday projection). At the international box office, the Rebel Alliance has thus far made away with $481.1M while domestic will cross $500M on Monday. With a $21.9M offshore weekend, Rogue dipped by 61% versus last frame which had included a $32M start in China.

This session, Rogue steps out of the No. 1 spot at the offshore box office for the first time since its mid-December release. Sony’s Passengers is expected to take its place as the Jennifer Lawrence/Chris Pratt-starrer booked a $32.5M weekend overseas, including $17.5M in the Middle Kingdom where it is also No. 1. The international cume is now fast-approaching $150M. Also topping Rogue in the Sunday estimates is Fox’s Assassin’s Creed with a $23.1M weekend for $132.4M to date overseas.

In other offshore turnstile action, Illumination/Universal’s Sing is tuning up to pass $400M global tomorrow; Disney’s Moana has become the No. 1 2016 release in France and lifted the international cume above $250M; Legendary/Universal’s The Great Wall is thisclose to $200M overseas; and La La Land has traipsed past $50M offshore for a $132M cume worldwide to date.

