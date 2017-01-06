20th Century Fox/Chernin Entertainment’s Hidden Figures, one of two wide releases this weekend, collected $1.2M from Thursday night previews at 2,250 locations. The movie, directed by Ted Melfi, expands to 2,471 theaters after playing at 25 sites since Christmas Day. Pic’s running cume now stands at $4.1M. Last night’s ticket sales will be rolled into Friday’s opening number.

That’s a very good start for Hidden Figures when compared to such the preview cash for Selma ($400K) and Lee Daniel’s The Butler ($480K) which respectively opened to $11.3M (wide release) and $24.6M. Heading into the weekend, Hidden Figures was tracking to make $15M-$17M, but as of yesterday we heard it could tip into $20M territory.

Hidden Figures tells the story of the trio of African American women who crossed gender and race lines and were the math brains behind NASA’s launch of John Glenn into space. The movie has received some awards season traction with two Screen Actors Guild nominations for best ensemble and Octavia Spencer in a supporting role, as well as two Golden Globe noms for Spencer and the pic’s original score by Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch. Melfi and Allison Schroeder also received a WGA Awards nomination for their adapted screenplay.

Also, opening this weekend, is Sony/Screen Gems’ vampire hunter fifthquel Underworld: Blood Wars, starring Kate Beckinsale. Previews were held last night, but Sony isn’t reporting. Tracking has the genre pic landing in the mid-to-high teens.

Disney

Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will continue its march on the box office in its fourth weekend with an estimated 3-day take in the mid $20M range with Illumination/Universal’s Sing not that far behind in second. Through last night, Rogue One totals $455.3M while Sing heads to $200M today. Rogue One led all movies yesterday with $3.86M, Sing slotted second with $3.6M and Passengers collected $1.7M in third with a cume before its third weekend of $72M.