Rogue One: A Star Wars Story added $9.2M globally on Thursday to take its worldwide cume to $838.3M. Of that, $3.8M came from domestic and $5.4M from the international box office. The domestic tally has lifted to $455.2M with $383.1M offshore. The overseas number will cross $400M this weekend. The Disney/Lucasfilm spinoff also opened in its final market, China, today. Local reporting has the movie easily at No. 1 on Friday.

Estimates out of China, which are unofficial and do not come from Disney, put the opening at about $10.7M. Including Thursday night previews, that lifts to $11.23M. We will update with official estimates when they become available.

It will be difficult to comp Rogue One to last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens in China given the latter film opened on a Saturday — a bigger moviegoing day than Friday. It scored the top Saturday bow ever in the market at the time and went on to a $53M weekend for the top Saturday/Sunday opening of all time. It finished its run at $124M.

While familiarity with the Star Wars saga in China was next to nil before 2015, The Force Awakens upped the profile and all of the films have now been available there via an online hub in partnership between Disney and Tencent. In late December, Rogue One had a splashy premiere in Beijing. It should benefit from the inclusion of local stars Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen whose roles are key to the narrative and mix action, humor and emotion.

Domestically, Rogue One is the No. 2 film released in 2016 and the No. 7 film globally. The $838.3M worldwide total through Thursday (which does not factor in the Friday China estimate) puts it within $35M of the No. 6 title, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and $37.2M away from The Secret Life Of Pets at No. 5.

The Top 5 current international leaders on Rogue are the UK ($69.7M), Germany ($38.2M), France ($31.3M), Australia ($30.2M) and Japan ($29.1M).