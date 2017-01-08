Refresh for latest…: In another weekend dominated by the Rebel Alliance, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story locked down an estimated $78.6M worldwide over the 4th frame. This lifts the global cume to $914.4M, overtaking Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and The Secret Life Of Pets to notch the No. 5 spot on the list of 2016’s biggest worldwide releases. That means Disney now has the Top 5 films of 2016, led by Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, Zootopia and The Jungle Book.

The total weekend overseas was $56.6M, a 23.6% hike on last frame. For those keeping score, Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ 4th frame was up by 8.9% over its 3rd last year. The offshore Rogue cume is now $437.1M.

This was a key international box office weekend for Jyn Erso and crew as they x-winged it into China with $31M across the three-day.

The China number — which landed Rogue at No. 1 with about 56% of the market — is 59% of what The Force Awakens opened to last year around this time. That pic, which kicked off the saga in earnest in the PROC, bowed in a two-day Saturday/Sunday frame. Rogue’s three-day China opening is similar to how it has fared versus TFA in the rest of the world. However, Rogue also boasts two local stars (Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen) in key roles which were expected to give it a boost in China.

Just as weather is having an effect on box office in the U.S., dangerously high pollution levels have kept people home in the past few days in China — and that doesn’t help an already sluggish box office that saw a screeching slowdown in growth in 2016.

In other China news, The Great Wall had a series of No. 1 openings as international rollout on the co-production continues via Universal. It’s now topped $160M in the Middle Kingdom with a $178M total offshore cume so far.

Elsewhere, Sony’s Passengers looks like it’s coming in at $32M for the weekend to handily cross $100M overseas. And, Illumination and Universal’s Sing has raised its international voice to the tune of $143.5M to date for a global total of $356.9M so far.

